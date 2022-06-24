Edtech Drives the Equality of Indonesia Education, 78% of Cakap Users Have Better Career Opportunities

Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Cakap, one of the biggest edtech companies in Indonesia, just released an impact report regarding the edtech landscape and how the industry drives the education development through foreign language learning and vocational training. The results have led to significant growth in the equal access of quality education as well as better capability of human resources in Indonesia. With more than 2 million users, 1 million hours of live learning, and more than 1,000 qualified teachers, Cakap continuously contributes to the development of education in the 34 provinces of Indonesia through the online platform and its cutting-edge curriculum.





Impact Report 2021

Students of Oekamusa Elementary School in Timor Tengah Selatan Regency (part of remote and frontier regency), East Nusa Tenggara, learn English online through their gadgets

Throughout 2021, we are humble that Cakap has provided impacts for several parties. Cakap has reached students in 95 cities across 34 provinces in Indonesia. Various upskill classes and initiatives have also reached 350 underprivileged households, as well as those in frontier, remote and disadvantaged areas (3T). From the employment side, well-equipped students from the learning process in Cakap are able to achieve financial success and better position at work. 78% of adult students stated that they have better career opportunities, meanwhile 55% of business owners also agreed learning with Cakap has helped them to improve their profit.

Through the Cakap Teachers Academy (CTA) program, many professional teachers from all corners of Indonesia have participated in the English teaching scholarship program. Some graduates from this program have succeeded in becoming teachers and joining Cakap's teaching partners. In addition, Cakap also provides flexible space for teaching partners, so that apart from earning a higher income.





Screenshot of online Mandarin course for tourism worker in Bali

In addition, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), last year Cakap provided foreign language training (French, German, Korean) to 100 state civil servants (ASN) and diplomats through 8,750 program hours equivalent to 125 online course sessions in total. The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo) also collaborated with Cakap by providing skills and foreign language training for 200 workers in the tourism sector spread across five priority destinations.

Cakap continues to support the government's program in order to accelerate economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, especially in the tourism, migrant workers, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sectors. In fact, out of 64 million in total, only 17 million of Indonesia's SMEs have gone digital, meaning 70% of them have not. This opportunity will be utilized by Cakap through its upskilling program. Moreover, in the first quarter of this year, Cakap, together with related stakeholders, provided an English language training scholarship program that targeted 5,000 tourism workers. Last year as many as 8,494 modules were delivered to the students, with high demand vocational courses coming from hospitality, tourism, and marketing.

Contact Person:

Ferry Prihardiputra

Public Relations Manager

Ph: (+62) 8175268638

Email: ferry.prihardiputra@cakap.com

