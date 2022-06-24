Billionaire Investor Stelian Balta, Founder of HyperChain Capital Triples Down On Fantom With An Additional $15 Million Investment

Fantom continues to attract investors as billionaire investor and founder of HyperChain Capital Stelian Balta adds another $15 million. HyperChain has a considerable investment track record in the past few years, a practice that enables them to keep doing well as other funds implode in the crypto winter.

This latest eight-figure investment follows two previous investment rounds including an initial investment of $2.5 million made in 2018 when Fantom was founded and a $15 million investment in April of 2021.

The Fantom network is a high-performance, scalable, and secure smart-contract platform designed to facilitate decentralized, scalable and secure applications.

According to data from the Fantom Foundation, there have been more than 178,000 smart contracts launched on the Fantom network to date, which process more than 850,000 transactions per day on average. There are currently more than 2.85 million unique wallets, with thousands more being added every day. As Fantom offers absolute finality, transactions can never be reversed and it offers institutional-grade security to distributed networks.

HyperChain's most recent investment comes at a time when the crypto industry is undergoing a shake-up as major funds fold and spark contagion effects across the crypto landscape.

Thanks to a well-laid-out investment strategy that includes in-depth risk analysis and risk management, HyperChain has managed to avoid being exposed to the firms that are currently sparking a contagion effect across the ecosystem, including Three Arrows Capital or Celsius.

According to HyperChain Capital founder Stelian Balta, "Fantom has the strongest technology stack out there. They can process multiple transactions simultaneously, dramatically increasing network throughput. I am extremely confident in their technology roadmap with further improvements to consensus and the launch of the Fantom Virtual Machine."

