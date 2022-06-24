Newswire Shares the Basics of a Press Release Boilerplate

NEW YORK - June 24, 2022 - (

As an industry leader in press release distribution services, Newswire is well-versed in what it takes to craft a compelling and properly-formatted press release.

From creating SEO-friendly headlines to addressing the 5 W's + How using the inverted pyramid, there's a press release format that should be followed each time a marketing professional writes one.

Another key component that's equally as important as the content is the press release boilerplate.

This is usually standardized and serves to inform people about a business as fast as possible.

Think of a press release boilerplate as an elevator pitch that provides a brief description of who a company is, what the company does and the mission of the business.

"Boilerplates are a section of a press release that gives companies an opportunity to highlight the most important facts they want people to know about their business," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.

When it comes to writing effective boilerplate copy, there are a number of areas to focus on.

For starters, answer the following questions:

Who you are and what do you do?

Why do people need you?

What's your mission?

From there make sure the press release boilerplate is:

Concise - It should be about 100 words.

- It should be about 100 words. Focused - Use your main search engine optimization (SEO) keyword to help attract search engines to your releases.

- Use your main search engine optimization (SEO) keyword to help attract search engines to your releases. Positive - If you've won any awards or have any provable edges over your competition, mention them.

Below is a press release boilerplate to use as reference:

NAME OF COMPANY is a TYPE OF BUSINESS that was founded in YEAR. We offer/sell/service clients who need X, X, and X. We specialize in X, X, and X. Our business mission is to X. Please contact us at URL to learn more about all we can offer.

ADDRESS

"Even though it's at the end of a press release, the boilerplate is a valuable piece of real estate that drives home the basic and important information about a company," added Terenzio.

About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution and press release campaigns by leveraging earned media outreach, SEO traffic and email marketing through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate leads and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

