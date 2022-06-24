Sewio Launches New MVP Program and Announces First Recipients



Sewio, a UWB-based real-time location system (RTLS) vendor, has announced a new MVP program to acknowledge outstanding members of the RTLS community. The program awards recipients with industry recognition in addition to a slew of exclusive benefits for both the individual and their companies.

The Sewio RTLS MVP program honors members of the RTLS community who have demonstrated exceptional activism and a commitment to knowledge sharing. Nominees are considered based on their activities over the course of the year including speaking events to promote RTLS and workshops to share technical knowledge. In addition, there is a consideration for their involvement with Sewio including a willingness to give feedback, be beta testers and early adopters, and share information for content creation such as case studies.

This year's recipients of the Sewio RTLS MVP Awards are:

Adrian Čech, Co-Owner of Zealabs s.r.o. — Prague, Czech Republic

André Branquinho, Product Manager at Wavecom — Aveiro, Portugal

Davide Renzi, CTO of Ubiquicom — Milan, Italy

Donald Meier, Catalyst Innovation Manager at Deloitte Consulting — Austin, Texas, USA

Fabian Gärtner, Project Manager at Localization Systems at SICK — Waldkirch, Germany

Lesley Vedder, Product Owner at Noldus — Arnhem, Netherlands

Muhsin Özezen, Co-Founder of Argeloji — Istanbul, Turkey

Pintér László, Senior System Engineer at IBCS Hungary — Budapest, Hungary

Robert Žalman, Head of Smart Factory Department at Asseco CEIT, a.s. — Žilina, Slovakia

Roland Avar, Head Of Product Management at SICK — Buochs, Switzerland

Song Kwang Hyun, Sales Executive at TEIA — Anyang-si, South Korea

"UWB RTLS technology is gaining recognition in the industrial vertical, and it is largely thanks to dedicated individuals who are helping the evangelize it in the market," Lubomir Mraz, CTO at Sewio. "We are excited that this new MVP program will help to thank them for their efforts and exemplary actions within the RTLS community. They are invaluable members, and we look forward to adding more to their ranks in the future!"

Sewio Networks is a manufacturer of real-time location system (RTLS) that drives business results for manufacturers, warehouses, distribution centers, OEMs, and more. The Sewio system is built on ultra-wideband technology (UWB) and delivered with RTLS Studio, remote management, and visualization software.

It gives partners and customers a precise, easy-to-integrate, reliable and fully scalable IoT solution for indoor location tracking that enables companies to achieve greater efficiency, profitability, and safety. Founded in 2014, Sewio has offices in USA, UK, Germany and Czechia. Sewio has 80+ system integration partners and powers customers in 45 countries. Sewio customers include: Volkswagen, Toyota, Budweiser Budvar, TPCA, Škoda, ENEL.

