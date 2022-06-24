MATH Token Coinbase
MATH Token is not listed on coinbase
MathWallet is pleased to announce that MATH Token is now listed on Coinbase, the world's top cryptocurrency exchange based in the US.
Transfers for MATH Token are now available on Coinbase's exchange in the regions where trading is supported and will include the trading pairs MATH/USD and MATH/USDT. Users can now log in to their Coinbase account to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store MATH Tokens.
MATH is a decentralized asset hub aiming to provide one-stop solutions for Web3 users. Math Token captures the value of the ever-increasing number of products built in the MATH ecosystem, including MathWallet and MathChain. MathWallet, launched in 2018, is a world-renowned wallet infrastructure that has over three million registered users and provides multi-chain solutions built on more than one hundred public blockchain.
MATH provides useful solutions for the practical application of Web3 and delivers meaningful and lasting innovation to the Web3 communities.
About MATH
MATH is a multi-chain and cross-chain blockchain asset hub, and its products include: MathWallet (supporting over one hundred public blockchains including BTC, ETH, Polkadot, Filecoin, Solana, BNBChain etc and three million registered users), MathChain (Modular Blockchain based on Substrate), MathVault, MathDAppStore, MathStaking, MathNFT, MathHub, MathID, and more.
Our investors include Fenbushi Capital, Alameda Research, Binance Labs, Fundamental Labs, Multicoin Capital, NGC Ventures, Amber Group, 6Eagle Capital.
Visit mathwallet.org for more information.
Media contact: hello@mathwallet.org
