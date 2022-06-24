Former USPTO Official Drew Hirshfeld Joins Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner as Principal

MINNEAPOLIS - June 24, 2022 - (

Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner is pleased to announce that Drew Hirshfeld will be joining the firm on June 27 as a Principal. Mr. Hirshfeld has been a long-tenured employee of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and was named one of Managing IP's Top 50 Most Influential People in IP in 2021. Mr. Hirshfeld began his career at the USPTO as a Patent Examiner in 1994 and has held a variety of senior management positions. He was named Commissioner for Patents in 2015. He performed the functions and duties of the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO from January 2021 to April 2022. Most recently, Mr. Hirshfeld served as Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Acting Deputy Director.

Mr. Hirshfeld brings a wealth of patent prosecution and litigation experience to Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner. His achievements include leading the USPTO's response to the Supreme Court's 2021 Arthrex decision by implementing a new process for Director review of final written decisions from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board; serving on the USPTO's Presidential Opinion Panel to decide issues of exceptional importance to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board; and overseeing extensive patent prosecution training for patent examiners and members of the public. Mr. Hirshfeld is a frequent public speaker on important intellectual property issues.

Prior to being named Commissioner for Patents, Mr. Hirshfeld served as Deputy Commissioner for Patent Examination Policy, and Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO. He earned a law degree at Western New England College School of Law after earning a Bachelor of Science at the University of Vermont.

At Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner, Mr. Hirshfeld will work in all aspects of the firm's patent practice, including advising on complex patent prosecution matters, litigation strategy, and USPTO patent policy, practice, and procedure. In addition, Mr. Hirshfeld will act as an expert witness on USPTO-related issues.

Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner is a boutique intellectual property firm with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; and Austin, Texas, as well as attorneys working in their cloud office across the country. Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner is delighted to welcome Mr. Hirshfeld to the firm.

