Farm Shop MFG Launches Preseason Sale of Grain Temp Guard, Offering Discounted Price for Alarm DTs

Farm Shop MFG, a manufacturing company for agricultural tools, has recently launched a preseason sale of its Grain Temp Guard system, offering discounted prices to customers making purchases of three or more of its Alarm DTs (Dual Temperature). These alarms along with their probes are part of a grain silo temperature monitoring system that enables farmers to optimize their grain storage conditions to prevent problems such as, pest and insect infestation, mold and shrinkage.
The alarm offers multiple functions and features for maximum reliability, durability and ease of use. The most significant feature of the alarm is a visual and audio alert system that can be set to go off when temperature or humidity levels reach certain levels in the grain bin. Each unit comes sealed in a poly case with a polycarbonate transparent cover, and an openable latch style cover for increased visibility of reading and ease of setting. The alarm along with its standard 15m probes is powered by a 110V external battery with an internal power backup. Additional grain bin temperature cables for the probes are available for sale individually at different preset lengths.
During the Launch, the company's owner Charles Smith said, "Grain storage problems incur heavy loss worth millions of dollars to farmers each year across the country. With an effective grain bin monitoring system costing only a decent amount, these problems can be impactfully tackled saving millions of dollars in return. We hope, with our preseason sale, we provide an affordable and viable solution to all grain farmers in the country and help them maximize their yield. We are invested in helping farmers become more successful and profitable, and that is our biggest business goal."
A single alarm can monitor two locations in a grain bin with dual probes, and depending on the size, the recommended number of probes for a grain bin varies. As a rule of thumb, a single probe can monitor 10,000 to 20,000 bushels of grain. So farmers need multiple alarms with dual probes, and this is where the discount offer becomes really beneficial.
About Farm Shop MFG: Farm Shop MFG, LLC, is a small company that manufactures agricultural equipment. Till date, the company has developed two patented products which are the Germintor closing wheel, and the Grain Temp Guard Humidity -Temperature System.
Media Contact
1042 570th Ave
Armstrong, IA 50514
Tel: 712-520-6051
Email: sales@FarmShopMfg.com
