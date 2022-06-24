BTV Features Osisko Development, Bonterra Resources, ION Energy with Aranjin Resources, Li-Metal & Monarch Mining

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - On Sun, June 26th at 5:30pm ET broadcast on FOX Business News - BTV-Business Television visits up-and-coming innovative investment opportunities.





Discover Companies to Invest In - Watch their TV feature!

Osisko Development ODV ODV - A premiere gold company with proven leadership lead by veteran miner, Sean Roosen. BTV explores Osisko's plans to become North America's the next mid-tier gold producer.

Bonterra Resources Inc. BONXF BTR - BTV meets up with Quebec's next gold camp and their new CEO, Marc-Andre Pelletier with his strong track record of success building and operating gold mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ION Energy IONGF ION & Aranjin Resources ARJN - With Asia being a major consumer of battery metals, ION Energy & Aranjin Resources team up to take advantage. BTV discovers how this strategic alliance is going to electrify the Asian battery metals market.

Li-Metal Corp. LIMFF LIM - With clean, safer and better battery technologies in development, BTV learns how this company plans to tackle the growing supply chain issues the North American EV market presents.

Monarch Mining GBARF GBAR - On the verge of becoming a gold producer, BTV checks in on Monarch's strong pipeline of development and exploration projects in Quebec.

Also featuring Electric Royalties Ltd. ELEC ELECF - A cash-generating royalty company with a growing portfolio of 19 royalties offering exposure to metals crucial for the world's transition to clean energy.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

FOX Business News US: Sun. June 26th @ 5:30pm ET.

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

