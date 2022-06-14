Splyt and Binance Enter into a Partnership to Offer Ridehailing Services and Experiences on Binance Marketplace

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Splyt, the superapp enabler, and Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, have partnered to offer over 90 million Binance users in over 150 countries access to ridehailing services and experiences within the Binance app.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8532/127514_952d7a666435f83a_001full.jpg
Through this partnership, Binance will become the first-ever cryptocurrency company to offer ridehailing on its platform. Once launched, users will be able to book ridehailing services and experiences on the Binance Marketplace, paying for these services in their favoured cryptocurrency. Furthermore, Binance users can seamlessly access and complete the transaction using Binance Pay, without having to download multiple apps and remembering several usernames and passwords.
Splyt's network of partners covers mobility in over 150 countries, and offers over 300,000 trips, tickets, and things-to-do worldwide. Its on-demand network is already accessible to billions of global smartphone users, through existing partnerships with Alipay, Grab, Booking.com and other leading superapps.
Splyt reduces complexity for Binance and its other superapp partners by fully integrating on-demand services, natively supporting local language conversion, and by providing global customer-support. This means that users can comfortably use their favourite superapp seamlessly - whether at home or while travelling.
Philipp Mintchin, Co-founder and CEO of Splyt: "We're thrilled to partner with Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, as it pioneers the integration of ridehailing and experiences, and evolves into a true superapp. Furthermore, Binance's 90 million users will become an incredibly strong demand partner for our network of ridehailing and experience providers."
Pakning Luk, Regional Head of Business Development for Binance Pay: "Binance Pay is proud to be partnering with Splyt globally as we expand our offering to our user base. Without leaving the Binance App, Pay users have the full capabilities of the Splyt service, allowing them to explore new places and experiences wherever they find themselves."
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8532/127514_952d7a666435f83a_002full.jpg
About Binance
Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance. Allowing users to shop with crypto or send crypto to friends and family worldwide using 50+ of their favourite cryptocurrencies.
About Splyt
Splyt is a superapp enabler, and the leading on-demand services network. Splyt integrates ridehailing, transfer, scooter, bikesharing and experience providers into superapps and travel platforms. A single integration with Splyt enables smartphone users with a seamless one-stop experience, without additional app downloads. Splyt's trusted partners provide quality-assured, local services in over 2,000 cities and 150 countries. At the heart of Splyt, is a diverse team that originates from 25 different countries and speaks over 20 languages. Splyt is remote-first, with social hubs in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo. Splyt is backed by Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures. For more information, please visit www.splyt.com.
Social Links
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/splyttech/
Media Contact
Brand: Splyt
Contact: Vishal Amin, Communications Associate
Email: press@Splyt.com
Website: https://splyt.com
SOURCE: Splyt
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127514
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.