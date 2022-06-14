Splyt and Binance Enter into a Partnership to Offer Ridehailing Services and Experiences on Binance Marketplace

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Splyt, the superapp enabler, and Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, have partnered to offer over 90 million Binance users in over 150 countries access to ridehailing services and experiences within the Binance app.





Splyt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8532/127514_952d7a666435f83a_001full.jpg

Through this partnership, Binance will become the first-ever cryptocurrency company to offer ridehailing on its platform. Once launched, users will be able to book ridehailing services and experiences on the Binance Marketplace, paying for these services in their favoured cryptocurrency. Furthermore, Binance users can seamlessly access and complete the transaction using Binance Pay, without having to download multiple apps and remembering several usernames and passwords.

Splyt's network of partners covers mobility in over 150 countries, and offers over 300,000 trips, tickets, and things-to-do worldwide. Its on-demand network is already accessible to billions of global smartphone users, through existing partnerships with Alipay, Grab, Booking.com and other leading superapps.

Splyt reduces complexity for Binance and its other superapp partners by fully integrating on-demand services, natively supporting local language conversion, and by providing global customer-support. This means that users can comfortably use their favourite superapp seamlessly - whether at home or while travelling.

Philipp Mintchin, Co-founder and CEO of Splyt: "We're thrilled to partner with Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, as it pioneers the integration of ridehailing and experiences, and evolves into a true superapp. Furthermore, Binance's 90 million users will become an incredibly strong demand partner for our network of ridehailing and experience providers."

Pakning Luk, Regional Head of Business Development for Binance Pay: "Binance Pay is proud to be partnering with Splyt globally as we expand our offering to our user base. Without leaving the Binance App, Pay users have the full capabilities of the Splyt service, allowing them to explore new places and experiences wherever they find themselves."





Splyt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8532/127514_952d7a666435f83a_002full.jpg

About Binance

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance. Allowing users to shop with crypto or send crypto to friends and family worldwide using 50+ of their favourite cryptocurrencies.

About Splyt

Splyt is a superapp enabler, and the leading on-demand services network. Splyt integrates ridehailing, transfer, scooter, bikesharing and experience providers into superapps and travel platforms. A single integration with Splyt enables smartphone users with a seamless one-stop experience, without additional app downloads. Splyt's trusted partners provide quality-assured, local services in over 2,000 cities and 150 countries. At the heart of Splyt, is a diverse team that originates from 25 different countries and speaks over 20 languages. Splyt is remote-first, with social hubs in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo. Splyt is backed by Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures. For more information, please visit www.splyt.com.

Social Links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/splyttech/

Media Contact

Brand: Splyt

Contact: Vishal Amin, Communications Associate

Email: press@Splyt.com

Website: https://splyt.com

SOURCE: Splyt

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127514