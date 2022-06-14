XCAD, the Leading Watch-to-Earn Token, Launches Flagship Event in New York - June 16

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - XCAD will launch an exclusive event in New York on June 16th at 19.00, EDT. XCAD allows YouTube content creators to tokenize their content and earn cryptocurrency, along with allowing viewers to earn tokens by watching YouTube videos.





Through XCAD, YouTubers can tokenize their content and create fan tokens, which fans can earn, buy and trade. Through the plugin, fans will be able to earn their favourite YouTubers' content simply by watching their videos, directly on YouTube, without changing their user experience. Creator tokens could be used by fans to get access to YouTubers' events, private groups and other exclusive merchandise and experiences, such as video collaborations with the YouTuber. Several YouTubers with large followings are already within the XCAD network, they have over 70 Creators announced to be adopting the platform, of whom boast over 300 milion subscribers combined.l. The XCAD token currently has a market cap of over $100m. Big YouTube names such as Mr Beast & KSI have also invested in the project.

XCAD's roadmap includes NFT "moments" which will allow creators to create NFTs out of a collection of their most iconic career moments, with their most unique or iconic moment being the most valuable. These will be obtainable by fans via Moment packs, similiar to Electronic Arts very popular ultimate team system, or via XCAD's NFT Marketplace.

During the June 16th event, which will be a livestream from Times Square, XCAD promises to announce a lot of very exciting elements.

Oliver Bell, CEO of XCAD, stated, "This is set to be the most exciting day in XCAD's history so far, we have a lot in store for this livestream." He added that, "For years, people have discussed the gap and difficulty onboarding web2 users to web3. We genuinely believe we have the perfect product for this, and June 16th marks the beginning of this."

XCAD Network provides creators with DeFi tools to create an incentivized economy by tokenizing the engagement of each creator's audience & their content. Viewers will be able to earn a YouTuber's fan token by viewing their YouTube videos through a plugin. XCAD Network is also home to an exclusive NFT Marketplace for creators, enabling one-click creation of rare and limited edition NFTs. For more information, please visit XCAD's:

