Nine Mile Metals Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. NINE (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. The options will vest 50% immediately and 50% in three months and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per common share, for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Following the grant of stock options, the Company now has a total of 4,150,000 stock options representing 9.4% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

