TDOC LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Teladoc Health, Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc") TDOC between October 28, 2021 and April 27, 2022.



Allegations against TDOC include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Teladoc you have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

