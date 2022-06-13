IRNT LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Ironnet, Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Ironnet, Inc. ("Ironnet") IRNT between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

Allegations against IRNT include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Ironnet you have until June 21, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

