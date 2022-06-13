PREMIER SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY ANNOUNCES THE RELOCATION OF ITS NEW SMYRNA BEACH OFFICE

New Smyrna Office for Premier Sotheby's International Realty
Front Exterior image of Premier Sotheby's Internationa Realty sign above their new office location in New Smyrna Beach.
Premier Sotheby's International Realty has announced the opening of its relocated New Smyrna Beach office at 114 Canal Street. The company's 2021 year-over-year sales volume in Central Florida increased by over 92% and this new expansive location was selected to better serve the area's valued customers.
Danny Williams serves as the managing broker of the New Smyrna Beach office, which can be reached at 386-957-5652.
QUOTE:
"We could not be more pleased with the growth that we have seen in this highly desirable market. This new location creates more opportunities for success to further strengthen the company's position as the Central Florida luxury real estate leader."
- Kristine Newell, senior vice president, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
About Premier Sotheby's International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is affiliated with The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.