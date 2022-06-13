VPN App SaferNet Announces a Free Cryptocurrency Reward Scheme in Return for Users Browsing the Internet Safely and Securely

Arvada, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - SaferNet, a cyber safety and internet control app, has revealed that it will be the only app of its kind to offer free cryptocurrencies as an incentive to stay connected via the VPN. Cyber-security has become an increasingly prevalent concern in recent years, and SaferNet is aiming to provide additional encouragement for users to strengthen their online security.

Technology involving Virtual Private Networks or VPN is fast gaining prominence globally. Recent studies have shown that around 31 percent of users worldwide are now using a VPN service. The industry, which is growing at a very rapid pace, is projected to reach $31.1 billion by the end of 2022-growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of $4.5 billion since 2016.

In the US alone, 68 percent of adults are using a free or paid VPN for work or personal use-reflecting around 142 million users on a VPN throughout the year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, VPN usage increased by 27.1 percent, which was attributed to the shift to a 'Work from home' (WFH) setting. In hindsight, 36 percent of US subscribers are now utilizing a VPN as compared to the paltry 1.57 percent figure posted ten years ago.

Utilizing a VPN encrypts a user's internet traffic and disguises their online identity - making it more difficult for third parties to track online activities and steal a user's data. The use of a VPN has been constantly advocated by today's online security experts as a means of guarding devices against hackers on public networks. Utilizing a VPN effectively helps in hiding a user's IP address, browsing activity, and personal data on any Wi-Fi network, including the ones used at work and at home.

VPNs help users protect themselves online by creating an encrypted connection between a user's device and a remote server operated by a VPN service. All internet traffic is routed through this tunnel, which then sends the traffic off to the public internet as usual.

In line with this, SaferNet is reducing online risk without having to sacrifice speed or usability. Through the introduction of its free cryptocurrency reward scheme, it hopes to attract users to this safer means of browning.

As Brad Hawkins, CEO of SaferNet, highlights, "To date, we are the only VPN app that rewards users with free cryptocurrencies. These are fascinating times for the VPN segment, which is meant to help open doors to the connected world and not close them. SaferNet is fully committed to its mission of taking VPN and giving it to our users. We believe that SaferNet helps keep a lot of online users safe and secure in their daily online lives."



Brad Hawkins

info@safernet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127559