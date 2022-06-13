oXYGen Financial, Inc. Opens New Location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina - Anthony Seifert Will Be Managing Director



Anthony Seifert

Atlanta-based oXYGen Financial, one of the pioneers of Generation X and Y financial services, is opening another new location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. oXYGen Financial now has ten locations with another one on the way, and has more than 2.2 billion dollars under advisement across its offices.

Anthony Seifert explained his rationale for partnering with oXYGen Financial. He says, "Venturing out as an independent financial advisor was not something that I took lightly…until I met Ted Jenkin and the group at oXYGen Financial. The team's broad services, support and cohesion were exactly what I felt could provide the best service to my close-knit group of clients."

Seifert retired from the United States Navy in 2016 and received his MBA in Financial Management. Prior to branching out as a financial advisor, Seifert taught various executive-level decision-making, risk management, and financial courses at the Navy Postgraduate School.

"We are excited to have Anthony Seifert join oXYGen Financial, and establish a local presence in South Carolina," said Ted Jenkin, CEO and Co-Founder of oXYGen Financial. "We are continuously looking for talented financial advisors who can help more clients breathe easier® about life. While many companies still push proprietary products, we embrace the idea of being a true fiduciary through a high-tech and high-touch approach."

Ted Jenkin continues by stating "I feel that Anthony's service in the United States Navy and specialized training with Search and Rescue has established a high sense of integrity and loyalty that resonates with our clients."

oXYGen Financial has been using a specialized proprietary process through a Private CFO® concept for more than a decade and has introduced new services for families, including a budgetologist to help businesses and individuals become better at managing their cash flow.

oXYGen Financial, Inc.'s goal over the next five years is to open more than 25 locations nationally and continue to make oXYGen Financial a national household brand name.

oXYGen Financial was founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 2.2 billion of AUA. oXYGen is routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, CNN, Headline News, Newsy, and other publications. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to www.oXYGenFinancial.com.

For Information: www.oxygenfinancial.com

Contact: Rebekah Smith 800-355-9318 or rsmith@oxygenfinancial.net

