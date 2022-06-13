Stefanosifandos.com Launches its 'Be the Queen' Program to Help Women to Find True Love in a Post-Covid World

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The 'Be the Queen' program, launched by life-coaching couple Stefanos Sifandos and Christine Hassler, aims to help women find love and overcome struggles with loneliness, self-esteem, and relationship dissatisfaction, as well as healing past relationship related wounds. A surprising 70% of the personal development industry consists of women, and Sifandos and Hassler have regularly found that a number of their client's issues can be traced back to problems surrounding relationships and dating. The 'Be the Queen' program aims to ease a key pain point for many people seeking help in this field.

The 15-week program is designed for single women that have grown frustrated with dating and aspire to be in a healthy, mutually committed relationship. Sifandos and Hassler bring their years of experience in relationship-coaching and general well-being practices to help women on their course to gain clarity in their minds, body, and spirit. Furthermore, they address issues about being disenfranchised with dating and dating apps, hopelessness, and the social construction of 'femininity,' all of which chip away at their self-esteem and confidence.

Stefanossifandos.com has applied its experience in personal development and behavioral science to help special forces soldiers, Olympic gold medalists, and more. Similarly, Hassler has been a life coach focusing on spiritual psychology for over fifteen years, having written three books, run a variety of wellness retreats, and hosted a podcast.

"In today's world, there is a lot of shame and loss of confidence that can be associated with being single, and similarly, with opening up about your desire to be in a long-term relationship. Through our 'Be the Queen' program, we help women to heal old wounds and overcome limiting beliefs about their relationship prospects. Every person deserves a fulfilling, healthy relationship. A core part of our course is teaching the women we work with to appreciate that," Sifandos underlines.

The course involves nine live coaching calls that are carried out with a small, intimate group of fellow women. As part of the program, participants are given access to private social media groups, within which they can share advice and feel connected to a wider community of people that are going through the same process as them.

Sifandossiandos.com's approach to personal development and life coaching aims to help women with a whole host of psychological, emotional, and spiritual issues that might underpin their relationship struggles. However, throughout their work in relationship coaching, Sifandos and Hassler emphasize a key message that makes its 'Be the Queen' program unique: "In order to improve our relationships with others, we must first elevate the relationship that arguably matters most - our relationship with ourselves."

In a 2019 survey, out of the 15% of US adults that are single and looking for a relationship, the vast majority reported that they are dissatisfied with their dating lives. In a post-Covid world, dating has become an even tougher process. Additionally, women are twice as likely as men to say that dating is harder now than it was ten years ago. The innovative 'Be the Queen' program aims to tackle this issue head-on and has already paved the way for a range of women to immerse themselves in happier, more fulfilling relationships.

