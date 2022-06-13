CryptoNewsZ Wins AIBC Award for Crypto News Site of the Year 2022

Gujarat, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - CryptoNewsZ, a pioneer news network covering events and news of the dynamic cryptocurrency space and blockchain technology, was nominated in the Crypto News Site of the Year 2022 category. CryptoNewsZ won the Crypto News Site of the Year 2022 title. The event was held during AIBC Americas Summit from 6th June to June 09, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.





CryptoNewsZ

Growth & Performance So Far

CryptoNewsZ has, throughout the years, highly prioritized the dissemination of authentic, compelling, and top-notch stories to all crypto enthusiasts. The news publication media group covers the latest price analyses, news, and events as more people turn to crypto every day. The team at CryptoNewsZ has been providing unbiased, well-analyzed, and high-quality content to the world with 100% accuracy since it first began in 2018.

About CryptoNewsZ

The CryptoNewsZ team has been working 24*7 since 2018 to deliver unbiased, well-analyzed, and accurate reports to crypto users worldwide. They also envision publishing crypto updates way before they become mainstream news.

Professional ethics also guides CryptoNewsZ, and the team corroborates every piece of data via multiple resources. Some of the USPs of CryptoNewsZ.com include updated and detailed predictions of crypto assets, price analyses, original content related to blockchain, Crypto, ICOs, FinTech, exclusive PRs, DApps, comprehensive and most updated coverage of several events, exclusive interviews with the most influential people, firsthand news reports from the cryptocurrency community and much more.

During the NEXT BLOCK ASIA 2.0 in 2019, CryptoNewsZ won the Best Crypto Media award, and it was a huge success for the CryptoNewsZ team. The team maintains that it is guided solely by Honesty and Transparency. The event included the phenomenal ASIA FASHION PARTY and the GURUS AWARDS. Both recognized online influencers from various fields, and CryptoNewsZ was a winner of the 2019 influencer awards.

CryptoNewsZ's vision is to be a part of the crypto revolution and lead the entire community around the world towards crypto. It has been the most successful influencer since 2019 winning several awards from recognized events such as AIBC Americas Summit and NEXT BLOCK ASIA 2.0. The team is a dynamic and young group of super talented editors, designers, journalists, videographers, and photographers actively working to connect the entire crypto community.

