CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Gold Port Corporation (GPO)

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
June 13, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 13 juin/June 2022) - Effective immediately, Gold Port Corporation will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Gold Port Corporation sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 13 juin/June 2022
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : GPO

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com

