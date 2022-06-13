CSE Bulletin: Change of Business - G2 Technologies Corp./G2 Energy Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 13 juin/June 2022) - Following a change of business, the common shares of G2 Energy Corp. formerly known as G2 Technologies Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

G2 Energy Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing overlooked, low-risk, high-return, producing opportunities in the oil and gas sector, in the U.S.A. The Company is pursuing production acquisition opportunities with top-tier operating netbacks and infrastructure facilities to fast-track future production growth.

The symbol will remain the same.

Suite à un changement d'activité, les actions ordinaires de G2 Energy Corp. anciennement connue sous le nom de G2 Technologies Corp. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

G2 Energy Corp. se concentre sur l'acquisition et le développement d'opportunités de production négligées, à faible risque et à rendement élevé dans le secteur pétrolier et gazier, aux États-Unis. - suivre la croissance future de la production.

Le symbole restera le même.

Issuer/Émetteur: G2 Energy Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GTOO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 50 706 085 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 49 764 850 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Oil & Gas/Hydrocarbures CUSIP: 40054T 10 7 ISIN: CA 40054T 10 7 5 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 36260L201/CA36260L2012 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 14 juin/June 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 juin/June Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GTOO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com