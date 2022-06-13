Canadian Securities Exchange Reports May 2022 Performance Figures

- PDAC conference beginning today highlights active season of events for the CSE -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of May 2022.

May 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.4 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $757 million;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $757 million; CSE issuers completed 52 financings that raised an aggregate $127 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from seven new companies, including two fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 784 as at May 31, 2022.

"We are excited to see market participants at the PDAC conference in person today for the first time in more than two years. It is one of numerous in-person events we are participating in over the coming weeks," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "The mining sector, and natural resources more broadly, have undergone a remarkable recovery during the pandemic, with more than 100 new mining companies listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange since the start of 2021, including 35 this year. The CSE is the ideal destination for entrepreneurs in the natural resources sector to achieve their capital market objectives."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is participating in the 90th annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Conference, the world's largest mining conference, currently taking place in Toronto until June 15. Members of the CSE team are welcoming conference participants at booth #2542, as well as at additional events. The Exchange is also hosting an exclusive PDAC-related panel titled Proposed Changes to 43-101: What You Need to Know, which will provide guidance to help mining executives stay current on anticipated changes to the 43-101 reporting rules. The one-hour panel will take place in the Ontario Room at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre on June 14 at 1:00 p.m. Registration is available here.

The CSE will be attending and speaking at the IR Summit Small Caps on June 15 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern). The one-hour webinar, presented by MZ Group and hosted by the CSE's Barrington Miller, will include two panel discussions focused on how to improve disclosure to investors using technology and innovation. To register, please click here.

The CSE will participate in Canada's Farm Show in Regina on June 21-23, an important and long-established business-to-business event that highlights innovation in farming. Conference participants are invited to visit the Exchange at booths 11188 and 11190. On June 23, the CSE will also be hosting a breakfast in Room 6 at the Queensbury Convention Centre to connect with entrepreneurs in the FoodTech and AgTech sectors, which are among the most dynamic and rapidly growing subsectors on the Exchange.

The CSE team is delighted to host Montreal Welcome Back, a special in-person networking event on June 21 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Mount Royal Club. It is an opportunity for market participants to enjoy great food and mingle with peers old and new. The event is presented in partnership with Paul Benwell and Associates and is sponsored by BG Communications International Inc. Tickets are limited and available here on a first come, first served basis. Richard Carleton and Scott Pritchard will be in attendance on behalf of the CSE and look forward to speaking with fellow market participants.

Finally, the Calgary Stampede begins on July 8, and in keeping with tradition, the CSE will be hosting its highly popular Stampede Breakfast for members of the capital markets community. More details will be forthcoming soon.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

A new issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is now available. In connection with the PDAC conference, the issue is focused on the mining sector, one of Canada's most important and resilient industries. The sector is currently enjoying an impressive resurgence and attracting significant capital. The magazine highlights some of the most exciting CSE-listed mining companies, including Fathom Nickel Inc. (FNI), American Pacific Mining Corp. (USGD), Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (AWLI), Element79 Gold Corp. (ELEM), International Battery Metals Ltd. (IBAT), and Quebec Nickel Corp. (QNI). The issue also focuses on diversity and inclusion in the mining sector, and the challenges to consider when taking a mining company public. The magazine can be viewed online here.

New Listings in May 2022

Beyond Oil Ltd. (BOIL)

Madison Metals Inc. (GREN)

Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (MLKM)

Future Fuel Corporation (AMPS) - Fundamental Change

Golden Sun Mining Corp. (GSU)

Axcap Ventures Inc. (AXCP) - Fundamental Change

Acme Gold Company Limited (AGE)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

#HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127544