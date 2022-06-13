Colibri Reports Evelyn Property Update: Phase 1 Drilling Complete

Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Colibri Resource Corporation CBI ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Phase 1 of a planned 2 phase, 10,000 metres ("m"), fully funded Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program at the Evelyn Gold Project ("Evelyn") located in the Caborca Gold Belt, northwestern Sonora, has been completed.
Phase 1 drilling at the Evelyn project was completed during the first week of June and totalled 6,547 m drilled in 45 holes. Results from the first 22 holes (3,122 m) completed in the fall of 2021 were released in February (See news release dated February 8th, 2022) and assays are pending for the remaining 23 holes (3,425 m) recently completed.
The Company's RC drill rig has been demobilized from the Evelyn property and has been moved to its storage facility in Hermosillo for routine care and maintenance and is expected to be mobilized in the near term to its Diamante Project located in eastern Sonora to complete a 2,000m drilling program.
PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIHGTS
Phase I drilling at Evelyn was planned to evaluate areas of anomalous and higher-grade Au assay results from surface and trench exposures coincident with magnetic gradients and lineaments and with structures identified through geological mapping. Phase I drilling has been completed at selected targets within the El Sahuaro, Cerro Rojo, and West Evelyn target areas.
Phase II drilling at the Evelyn Gold project is currently being planned to follow-up on positive results from Phase 1, to test Chargeability targets derived from the Companies' Induced Polarization Survey completed in 2021, and to evaluate targets under Tertiary cover based on on-going property wide interpretation.
Highlights of previously released results include an intersection of 12.19 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over an intersection length of 3 metres ("m") in hole EVE21-027 and 33.7 g/t Au over and intersection length of 1 m in hole EVE21-019. (See news release dated February 8th, 2022)
Highlighted Sample Results from Phase 1A
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Length
|Au (g/t)
|Cutoff
|EVE21-007
|51
|53
|2
|1.272
|.2 g/t Au
|includes
|51
|52
|1
|2.150
|2 g/t Au
|EVE21-012
|147
|149
|2
|0.208
|.1 g/t Au
|EVE21-013
|151
|152
|1
|0.243
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-014
|29
|30
|1
|0.749
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-014
|39
|41
|2
|0.574
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-014
|44
|45
|1
|0.200
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-014
|74
|76
|2
|0.318
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-014
|140
|141
|1
|0.227
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-015
|46
|47
|1
|0.527
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-015
|56
|78
|22
|0.172
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|60
|64
|4
|0.220
|.2 g/t Au
|includes
|72
|73
|1
|1.160
|.2 g/t Au
|includes
|77
|78
|1
|0.254
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-016
|17
|20
|3
|0.210
|.1 g/t Au
|EVE21-016
|38
|39
|1
|0.264
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-016
|75
|77
|2
|0.344
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-016
|101
|102
|1
|0.207
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-017
|16
|18
|2
|0.289
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-017
|24
|25
|1
|0.817
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-017
|151
|152
|1
|0.328
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-018
|5
|9
|4
|0.143
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|8
|9
|1
|0.277
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-018
|40
|41
|1
|0.320
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-018
|69
|70
|1
|0.274
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-018
|77
|102
|25
|0.103
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|101
|102
|1
|0.706
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-018
|143
|144
|1
|0.246
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-019
|8
|9
|1
|0.283
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-019
|28
|43
|15
|2.360
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|28
|29
|1
|33.700
|5 g/t Au
|includes
|33
|34
|1
|0.477
|.2 g/t Au
|includes
|40
|41
|1
|0.218
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-019
|77
|80
|3
|0.199
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-019
|118
|122
|4
|0.229
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-019
|125
|126
|1
|0.228
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-020
|7
|11
|4
|0.302
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|7
|8
|1
|0.805
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-020
|110
|114
|4
|0.825
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|111
|114
|3
|1.058
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-020
|127
|128
|1
|0.357
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-020
|138
|139
|1
|0.792
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-020
|197
|198
|1
|0.882
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-021
|11
|17
|6
|0.198
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|13
|15
|2
|0.270
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-021
|69
|70
|1
|0.335
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-021
|145
|146
|1
|0.284
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-021
|151
|152
|1
|0.204
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-022
|8
|11
|3
|0.157
|.1 g/t Au
|EVE21-022
|23
|24
|1
|0.223
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-022
|46
|47
|1
|0.549
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-022
|66
|69
|3
|0.428
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|66
|67
|1
|0.985
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-022
|78
|79
|1
|0.276
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-022
|144
|147
|3
|0.208
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-023
|5
|6
|1
|0.283
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-023
|9
|10
|1
|0.571
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-023
|39
|40
|1
|0.214
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-024
|38
|39
|1
|0.624
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-025
|54
|64
|10
|0.096
|.1 g/t Au
|EVE21-026
|3
|7
|4
|0.257
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|3
|4
|1
|0.446
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-026
|65
|66
|1
|0.237
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-026
|64
|79
|15
|0.196
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|72
|77
|5
|0.412
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|12
|13
|1
|0.322
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|32
|46
|14
|2.818
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|38
|46
|8
|4.823
|.2 g/t Au
|includes
|41
|44
|3
|12.190
|3 g/t Au
|includes
|42
|43
|1
|30.000
|5 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|55
|56
|1
|0.287
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|99
|100
|1
|0.204
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|104
|113
|9
|0.185
|.1 g/t Au
|includes
|104
|105
|1
|0.759
|.2 g/t Au
|includes
|108
|109
|1
|0.366
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|120
|123
|3
|0.264
|.2 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|159
|165
|6
|0.121
|.1 g/t Au
|EVE21-027
|186
|187
|1
|0.221
|.2 g/t Au
Note: Reported lengths for all holes are intersection lengths. True widths are not known. True widths for holes EVE21-026 and EVE21-027 are estimated to be approximately 75% and 70% of intersection lengths respectively.
Table 1: Highlighted Assay Results - Phase 1 - Drilling November & December 2021
EVELYN GEOLOGY AND EXPLORATION
The Evelyn Gold Project is an Orogenic-type gold target located in the Caborca Gold Belt of northwestern Sonora. The property is located approximately 25 kilometres ("km") east of La Herradura, Mexico's largest open pit gold mine, which produced 425,288 ounces of gold in 2020 at an average grade of 0.77 grams per tonnes ("g/t") Au and is also approximately 9 km northeast of the Noche Buena mine which produced 87,988 ounces Au at an average grade of 0.52 g/t Au in 2020. The setting and style of mineralization at Evelyn is similar to that reported from La Herradura and Noche Buena. Higher grade mineralization on the Evelyn property consists of quartz veins and veinlets, ranging from 2 - 3 centimeters up to 1.5 m hosted by fault and fracture zones with minor oxidized pyrite, iron oxide, copper bearing oxide and carbonate minerals, and locally minor to trace amounts of galena, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite. Alteration of the host rocks includes iron bearing carbonate minerals, quartz, sericite, and chlorite. Lower grade mineralization is associated with altered volcanic rocks containing minor amounts of oxidized sulfide. Mineralization is hosted dominantly by Jurassic volcanic rocks consisting of andesite and rhyolite.
The exploration model being developed and tested by the Company relates the mineralization consisting of higher-grade veins and veinlets hosted by altered and sulphide bearing lower grade metamorphic and volcanic rocks, to north-northeast trending stratigraphy and layer-parallel fault zones and southeast striking, moderately southwest dipping fault zones.
Qualified Person
Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo and a Director for Colibri is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.
ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:
Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed 2021 and 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures- TOC, (3) the El Mezquite Gold & Silver Project , (4) the Jackie Gold & Silver Project, and (5) the Diamante Gold & Silver Project. 3,4,and 5 are subject to earn-in agreements by Silver Spruce Resources - SSE. For more information about all Company projects please visit:
For more information about all Company projects please visit:www.colibriresource.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.
For information contact: Ronald J. Goguen, President, Chairperson and Director, Tel: (506) 383-4274, rongoguen@colibriresource.com
