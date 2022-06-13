Metro Business Services Launches New York State-Wide Affordable LLC Publishing Initiative

Metro Business Services today announced a flat fee all-inclusive $375 LLC publishing service for would-be New York-based business owners who can't afford to pay astronomical startup fees. The service includes everything an entrepreneur needs to become New York State compliant and start conducting business.
"Too many entrepreneurs give up before they ever go into business because they can't afford to form an LLC in New York," says Ben Greene, Client Relationship Manager at Metro Business Services. "The required New York LLC publication process alone is usually over $1,000, making the entire LLC formation process in New York cost an astounding $2,000 or more," he added. "We think all New York entrepreneurs deserve a chance to pursue their goals without this all-too-common barrier to entry."
The new service includes everything a new LLC needs to complete the required LLC publishing in New York:
- Six weeks of LLC publishing in one daily and one weekly newspaper.
- Collecting the affidavits from the papers.
- Filing of the certificate of publication.
- Paying the required state filing fee.
"Even if you did all this yourself, you'd spend way more than having us do it for you," explained Greene. "Our service makes the LLC publication process ridiculously easy... our clients just pay the $375 fee and we do the rest. You can't beat our deal, and you can't beat saving over $1,000."
According to Greene, the company's goal is to allow people more affordable access to starting an LLC in New York. "Lots of people these days are struggling with inflation and low wages, and are looking to start their own side hustle, but the typical cost of starting an LLC in New York is prohibitive to many. Hopefully, our service helps get a lot of these folks into their own businesses sooner rather than later."
$375 LLC publishing in New York is available starting today. For more information, visit www.NewYorkLLCPublishing.com or email nybizpros@gmail.com.
Metro Business Services was founded in 2005 and has helped over 13,000 New York entrepreneurs start their businesses quickly and affordably, while offering truly personalized solutions and customer service.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.