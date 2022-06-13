Jiedata.com Announces International Market Expansion Plan

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - JieData, a leading provider of professional on-chain data analytics from Singapore, has announced it is getting ready for expanding into the international markets. This expansion will see it compete eye-to-eye with current industry leaders such as Glassnode and Nansen. With a well-established user base in mainland China and its competitive advantages, JieData is confident to be able to gain significant market share and bolster its position as "the leading tool to follow smart money" in the market.
JieData: Your information edge in crypto
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8895/127533_777260ef243e38fe_001full.jpg
Jerry Lee, founder and CEO of JieData, confirms his readiness to take up competition with current market leaders, explaining:
"Our team of data analysts has worked intensively for the past several years to launch a product that offers superior functions and a much larger set of data than our competitors, while also being very user-friendly. We only want to measure ourselves against the best in the field, this must be our benchmark."
Lee, who himself boasts 12 years of experience in data analytics, has built up JieData nearly from scratch since he joined the crypto space in 2010. He founded Unchain Technology Co. Ltd. in 2018 and quickly expanded his team to over 10 full-time data scientists. Together they are developing and researching new tools to gain valuable insights from the data on a multitude of different public chains. After years of development and perfection, Jerry and his team released their on-chain data analytics tool JieData in 2021.
Since then, JieData has already helped many investors unearth the gold in the sheer deluge of data, earning them well over $40 million of combined profits in the process. Backed by the trust of numerous investors and satisfied customers in the Chinese market, JieData is now looking for new opportunities to add value to international crypto investors and traders with professional and visual data analytics.
Part of the expansion plan is a cooperation with a leading Web3 marketing provider from Germany, BerlinDAO. Known for its strategic thinking in the highly competitive yet under-professionalized crypto market, BerlinDAO is advising JieData in terms of branding, public relations, and go-to-market strategy.
Further important elements of JieData's expansion are the introduction of novel functions catering especially to the needs of international users and the integration of more public chains/L2s. There will also be cooperation with well-known crypto influencers, and a 2-months free trial for new users to allow everyone to experience JieData's superior functionalities first-hand.
More than 300,000 monthly active users already trust JieData to follow smart money with data on more than 9000 cryptocurrencies.
More info about JieData
Website: https://jiedata.com/home
Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jie_Data
Telegram: http://t.me/JieData_Com
Contact
Yuli Zhang
CMO of JieData
yuli@jiedata.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127533
