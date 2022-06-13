Sweater—the Venture Capital Fund for Everyone—Announces Its First Investments

BOULDER, Colo. - June 13, 2022 - (

Sweater, the fintech company democratizing venture capital with the first VC fund for everyone, has announced its first portfolio investments for the Sweater Cashmere Fund. This announcement comes just months after the official greenlight from the SEC and days ahead of the public launch of their mobile application, coming this Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

In April, Sweater opened access to the fund to their waitlist, quickly raising millions of dollars in AUM from thousands of eager investors. This novel approach to democratizing the venture capital asset class allows everyday investors regardless of accreditation status the opportunity to add private equity to their portfolios through a fully-managed fund focused on early-stage growth startups.

"The revolution in fintech is just getting started," says Jesse Randall, Sweater co-founder and CEO. "It's not just Sweater; every financial service we interact with is being rebirthed. Ten years from now, we will hardly recognize the financial landscape and the vast new opportunities that it will afford everyone of every income level and in every location around the world."

Sweater's mission to accelerate generational wealth creation for all people through venture investing is founded in a vision to revolutionize the entire venture ecosystem through a tight-knit community that brings investors and founders closer together.

These first investments are the start of Sweater's large-portfolio strategy that aims to invest in 40-60 startups through early next year:

EarlyBird is a family wealth-building platform allowing parents to open custodial investment accounts that can be funded with gifts and contributions from a child's entire community, even before birth. A Registered Investment Advisor focused on the youngest generation, this fintech empowers families to invest in a diverse, modern portfolio that includes traditional assets and crypto.

Feat is a direct-to-consumer apparel brand aiming to be the most comfortable and versatile athleisure wear in the world. At the intersection of comfort, versatility, and style, Feat's products are designed to be worn throughout the day, no matter your activity. They have built a name for themselves via their extremely soft proprietary fabrics and influencer collaborations.

After is an end-of-life software experience focused on providing alternative after-life products and services such as cremation. Time sensitive end-of-life arrangements are coordinated seamlessly through the technology, servicing both bereaved families seeking immediate care of a lost loved one and for individuals pre-planning their own final arrangements.

Graza is an omni-channel olive oil company that produces extra-virgin olive oils (EVOO) at prices that won't break the bank. Both products (Drizzle 500ml finishing oil and Sizzle 750 ml cooking oil) are never blended and made from single varietal Picual olives sourced from Jaen, Spain, a prosperous agricultural region. Graza comes in chef-inspired, first-to-market, proprietary squeeze bottles.

Ganas is a venture capital fund investing in pre-seed and seed stage Web 2 and Web 3 community-driven startups throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Ganas believes in creating generational wealth through community as highlighted in their thesis of investing in diverse, community-driven founders addressing large problems in growing markets. Run by an independent General Partner (solo-GP), Lolita Taub, Ganas Ventures aligns perfectly with Sweater's own community-driven approach to venture investing.

Read more about the first five investments in the Sweater Cashmere Fund's portfolio, and visit SweaterVentures.com to join the Sweater on Wednesday when their app will be available to anyone in the U.S. to download on iOS and Android and invest in the previously exclusive VC asset class.

About Sweater

Sweater is the marketing name for Sweater Industries LLC and its parent company, Sweater, Inc. Sweater was founded by Jesse Randall, Chad Lewkowski, and Matthew Klein. Randall had initially set out to start his own venture fund, after over a decade working as an entrepreneur and an analyst at an accelerator and VC fund. When he found himself locked out of venture investing by antiquated accreditation requirements, he made it his mission to open venture investing to everyone.

The Sweater mobile application gives investors direct access to one of the world's most exclusive asset classes—Venture Capital. Sweater's mission is to empower everyone to become investors in the next generation of venture-backed startups and engage directly with businesses they believe in. Through educational content and more holistic support for founders, they are weaving a new kind of venture community that brings investors and founders closer together to knit a better future. Learn more at Sweaterventures.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Sweater Cashmere Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and can be obtained by calling 1-888-577-7987 or by visiting the Fund's website at www.sweaterventures.com/cashmerefund. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. All investments involve risks, and there is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. This press release is not an offer to sell the Fund's securities and is not soliciting offers to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the Fund's securities or determined if its prospectus is truthful or complete.

