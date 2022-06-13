One of the Best Historical Thrillers to Read in 2022 Is The Fighting Ibex by Leo Peterson

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Author Leo Peterson has announced the release of his riveting historical thriller, The Fighting Ibex, the explosive first installment in a planned series set during the Cold War. With a resourceful heroine and a refreshing honesty about the socioeconomic tolls of war, The Fighting Ibex is a nuanced, well-researched novel that immerses the reader in the tensions of the era.
A young woman stranded in Italy must make a life-changing choice-return to New York with her tail between her legs or show the Europeans what a woman from Hell's Kitchen is capable of…
The Fighting Ibex follows the life of Victoria Shannon, a 25-year-old nurse beginning a fairytale life with her personal Prince Charming in the aftermath of the Korean War. But when Victoria's perfect future-and her prince-vanish, she finds herself stranded in Cortina, Italy, with nothing but a broken heart and a serious dilemma: Does she crawl back to New York in defeat or put down roots in Europe and refuse to be shaken?
While deciding, Victoria befriends several military officers from Italy and the United States. But as the Cold War evolves into a true conflict, it becomes evident that enemies may be closer than Victoria ever expected, and all she knows for certain is that going home is no longer an option.
Perfect for fans of Brad Thor and Vince Flynn, adult readers of drama and suspense will enjoy Peterson's masterful blending of political intrigue and historical elements. Unlike other novels set in the same period, The Fighting Ibex doesn't shy away from grappling with issues of complacency, race, and globalization. A series of sequels spanning from 1955 to 1962 will further dissect this dramatic turning point in history.
The Fighting Ibex is available for purchase on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.
What a reviewer of the book had to say:
"The book is a compelling read, great characters, descriptive locales. It feels like the writer experienced the action. Brilliant narrative!" - Ray Fowler
Leo Peterson is an author and healthcare professional with a lifelong interest in the Cold War. When he isn't writing, he enjoys spending time outdoors. He lives in the southeastern United States with his wife. The Fighting Ibex is his first novel. To learn more about the book or the author, please head over to https://andrewleepugliese.wixsite.com/leopeterson.
