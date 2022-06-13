Cypherpunk Announces Corporate Update

Update on Cryptocurrency Holdings and other Portfolio Events

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. HODL CYFRF ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, metaverse, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce updates on Cryptocurrency Holdings and other portfolio events.

Cryptocurrencies:

The Company is currently holding 280 Bitcoin and 267 Ethereum.

The Company has sold 96.74 Bitcoins for an aggregate sum of USD $2.9M and 50 Ethereum for USD $100K.

The total proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrencies is USD $3.0M.

Animoca Brands

The Company recently sold its remaining block of 500K Animoca Brands Corporation Limited shares ("Animoca") at an average price of AUD $2.55 for a total proceeds of AUD $1.21M after fees.

The Company has in total a realized profit of 234% on its shares sold since the original purchase 8 months ago.

Cash Position:

For cash and stables the company has USD $1.67M, CAD $410K and USDC $7.04M on hand.

An additional $1.5M USD is allocated to structured products with a 30 days redemption notice.

Jeff Gao, the CEO and President of Cypherpunk Holdings commented on the recent events:

"Since late April, Cypherpunk has been actively monitoring structural dynamics across within and without cryptocurrencies to continually assess the directional risks we are taking in our long positions and progressively taking risk off the table as we see breakdowns in both confidence and capital support across most risk asset classes. The Company is monitoring the market and taking steps to preserve and protect capital. Short-term cautious and long term bullish, Cypherpunk's cash build allows us to be well-positioned to take advantage of incredible opportunities once they arise at the end of this bearish cycle."

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward- looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Officer/Director Contact:

Jeffrey Gao

Chief Executive Officer

jeff@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:

Veronika Oswald

Investor Relations

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127523