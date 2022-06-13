Growing Marketing Agency Expands to Central Arkansas in Landmark Partnership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - June 13, 2022 - (

The Artist Evolution LLC, an award-winning marketing agency with locations in Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, and Fayetteville, AR, has announced its expansion into North Little Rock, AR, following a partnership with local business leader Paul Strack.

Since their inception in 2007, The Artist Evolution has steadily grown to become a nationally recognized name in the marketing industry. On the cusp of their recent expansion into Nashville, the rapidly growing agency set their sights onto Central Arkansas to widen their footprint and to help even more businesses thrive through digital marketing. TAE clients have described their high-touch service as "Madison Avenue quality meets Southern charm and trust."

To make this expansion possible, Derek Champagne, founder and owner of The Artist Evolution, partnered with Paul Strack, a seasoned business leader in the greater Little Rock area and the longstanding owner of CustomXM - https://customxm.com/. As the President and Co-founder of The Artist Evolution - Central Arkansas, Strack will aim to use his years of experience in marketing to help businesses thrive in an increasingly digital consumer landscape.

"Central Arkansas is a market that we are very excited about, and finding the right partner who aligned with our core values and vision for growth was critical," said Derek Champagne, founder and CEO of The Artist Evolution. "Paul more than meets our criteria, with his 25+ year business reputation in this market, and we aligned closely on values, vision, and team culture."

When asked about the importance of this partnership, Paul Strack added: "In today's technology-driven marketing climate, having an experienced and knowledgeable digital marketing team on your side has never been more important for businesses. Needless to say, I can't wait to start providing that much-needed resource to local businesses through The Artist Evolution - Central Arkansas."

To learn more about The Artist Evolution - Central Arkansas and their services, visit https://taecentralar.com/.

About The Artist Evolution

The Artist Evolution is a full-service marketing agency with locations in Fayetteville, AR; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN and Little Rock, Arkansas. The Artist Evolution provides businesses across the United States with a wide range of marketing related services, from website development and optimization to graphic design, copywriting, lead generation, ad management, and more.

To learn more, visit their website at www.theartistevolution.com.

