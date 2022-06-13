Missouri Enacts Good Law to Protect Prescription of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz. - June 13, 2022 - (

)

On June 7, the Governor of Missouri signed into law protection of physicians who prescribe hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat COVID-19. This groundbreaking new law will help immensely by removing obstacles to early treatment that is prescribed by many physicians and supported by many studies worldwide, states AAPS.

"The act of lawfully dispensing, prescribing, administering, or otherwise distributing ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets for human use shall not be grounds for denial, suspension, revocation, or other disciplinary action by the board," the new Missouri law states. Enacted as HB 2149, this legislation passed nearly unanimously in the Missouri House and Senate before Governor Michael Parsons signed it into law.

"Physicians have been unfairly targeted by many medical boards for prescribing early treatment for COVID-19," observes Jane Orient, M.D., executive director of AAPS. "It is encouraging to see Missouri stand up for patients' rights to receive treatment their physicians think is best."

This new law also prohibits interference with early COVID-19 treatment by the large pharmacy chains: "A pharmacist shall not contact the prescribing physician or the patient to dispute the efficacy of ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets for human use unless the physician or patient inquires of the pharmacist about the efficacy of ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets," this law states.

"Some pharmacists, particularly ones working for large chains, have blocked prescriptions for patients suffering from COVID-19," Dr. Orient adds. "Lack of early treatment can result in unnecessary hospitalizations."

Andrew Schlafly, general counsel of AAPS, declared that "more states should enact similar laws. The State of Missouri is taking the lead in helping patients exercise medical freedom."

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com or Andrew L. Schlafly, Esq., (908) 719-8608, aschlafly@aol.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: