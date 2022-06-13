Indonesia's First Real Metaverse of Agriculture SANGKARA (MISA) and 5Harvest0.com Partnering with APEDI

Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - One of the most interesting Blockchain Startups from Asia, PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi (MSA) From Indonesia, owner of the Sangkara Token ($MISA) has signed a token purchase agreement with the Digital Asset Management Fund, ARK36, from the Republic of Cyprus within the European Union. The Agreement was signed at MSA Office at Jakarta on Monday June 13th 2022

PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi, the owner of Sangkara Token ($MISA) shows its seriousness in combining Agriculture in the real world in one Metaverse. In collaboration with PT Bumi Meta Indonesia (www.5harvest0.com), they have sold their Prime NFT in Flash Presale and sold out in just 15 minutes.





Initially the project was opened with 5.6 Ha of agricultural land, which was divided into 56 NFTs of 1000m2 each.

Slightly different from other metaverses that use pixel sizes in their sales, 5Harvest0 renders measurements in M2, so that the original ground is the same size as the real boundary.

This NFT owned will have an expiration period, which is 12 months or 2 rice planting periods. This NFT is only the first stage in the Play 2 Earn (P2E) development plan where later everyone will be able to manage their land digitally and have a possible impact in the real world.





In collaboration with APEDI (Association of Indonesian Village Entrepreneurs) MSA CMO Albert Setiawan said "This is the second step in the metaverse world that we created, so that everyone can have gardens, rice fields, mines and others without having to leave the house."

In his statement, Secretary General Apedi and CEO of PT Bumi Meta Indonesia (BMI) Mochamad Sabdo said, "The collaboration with Sangkara in this case is a real step. We are possibly advancing the economy of village entrepreneurs, especially agriculture. This is in line with the mission and vision of Apedi and BMI, and Sangkara could help make it happen."

The owners of the NFT from BMI and Sangkara will have the right to manage the land for a certain period of time, rent it out, and of course get the proceeds from the land. This is certainly a new thing in the world of NFT Indonesia and the world.

