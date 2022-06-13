Corl Invests $1.5M in Geozilla to Expedite Marketing and Staffing

Corl Logo
Corl is pleased to announce a $1.5M USD investment into safety-focused app Geozilla.
Founded in 2017, Geozilla has quickly become a recognized leader in GPS-based safety. Their app and GPS device allow for safe monitoring of loved ones, including pets. Geozilla integrates with smart devices, including watches, phones, and their own Geozilla tracking tool to provide peace of mind of their whereabouts. The technology is able to alert significant others if an accident has happened or if a child has not arrived at school on time.
The Geozilla family includes a multitude of applications, including GeoZilla Friends and Family (iOS + Android), Couples (iOS only), Family Locator (iOS and Android), and Familo (iOS + Android).
"We're thrilled to partner with the amazing team at Geozilla. Their team's passion for creating a safer world has translated into an exciting product." - Derek Manuge, CEO of Corl
The $1.5 million USD investment will be used to increase marketing and staffing.
"Corl was a great fit for us. They took the time to understand our business and provide flexible funding within our timeline. We're looking forward to a great partnership together that will help us further accelerate growth at Geozilla." - Yar Doroshenko, COO of Geozilla
About Corl:
Corl was founded in 2019 with the belief that businesses should have access to capital that won't hinder their growth with fixed payments, high royalties, or equity dilution. Corl funds the digital economy with Capital-as-a-Service ("CaaS") where Corl shares in revenue in exchange for growth capital. Their AI technology allows them to streamline the financing process and properly price the risk by evaluating a business' operational and financial data in as little as 10 minutes. The result has led to over $35M in capital investments that are fast, fair, and flexible. Learn more at Corl.io.
