ClassTag Launches Grant to Reward Districts With $10,000 Community Engagement Funding

ClassTag announced today the launch of its Community Engagement Grant, recognizing a US school district for the most creative ways it has engaged with its families, staff and community at large. The grant applications will open today through July 20, coinciding with the conclusion of NSPRA's 2022 Seminar in Chicago. The grant application asks school and district leaders to share their innovative community engagement strategies and stories in 500 words or less. The winning district will be announced on August 1, 2022, and will receive a $10,000 grant from ClassTag to be used to further advance its community engagement efforts.

ClassTag, a community engagement platform, helps schools and districts unite their community in their mission with consistent, accessible, and joyful communications that ignites love and pride for their schools.

This school year has been one of the toughest yet as districts faced continued challenges brought by the pandemic, requiring districts to maintain trust and strong relationships with families, addressing teacher shortages and learning loss. Many districts, often staffed with one or two people in their communications departments, went above and beyond uniting their community, and those efforts will now be recognized and rewarded.

"After hearing countless stories from district leaders about the lengths they've taken to spur community engagement, we knew we needed to do something to recognize their efforts," says Vlada Lotkina, CEO and co-founder of ClassTag. "As a company, we are loved by millions of teachers and families supporting their communities with effective communication and easing teachers' out-of-pocket expenses for school supplies; it is only natural that we feel compelled to support districts in their mission with additional funding as they re-emerge from the pandemic. Our grant celebrates community engagement efforts and gives additional opportunity for districts to ignite pride and joy in their communities for back-to-school. We are in this together and we want to set the precedent for companies to support school districts and their communities not only with their solutions but going above and beyond."

ClassTag grant funding can be applied toward community engagement programs, supplies and resources for the 2022-23 school year. All US public school districts are eligible to apply for the grant by visiting grant application link between June 13 and July 20, 2022.

About ClassTag

ClassTag is the community engagement platform for schools and districts that are looking to build a vibrant community with a vested interest in their school's success. ClassTag unites the community in its mission with consistent, accessible, and joyful communications that ignites love and pride for their schools. ClassTag is already loved by millions of administrators, teachers, and families across 25,000 schools, ensures proactive and engaging outreach and makes it easy for the community to showcase their support.

Learn more at: www.classtag.com/connect or email connect@classtag.com. You can also meet company representatives at the upcoming NSPRA Seminar in Chicago, IL.

