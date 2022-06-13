'Breezemaxweb' Announces The Expansion of Its Industry-Tailored Promotion Services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Toronto-based digital advertising firm Breezemaxweb announces a large-scale expansion of their industry-based promotion services, ranging from the dental industry to financial marketing. The expansion plan is part of their commitment to making all the essential and emergency services available for the general public with just a click and by also equipping their industry-based clients to cope with the ever-changing arena of digital marketing and online promotions.

"We continue to regularly make changes to meet the ever-changing landscape of the digital marketing and tech world and evolve our line of products to best serve small and mid-sized businesses all over Canada," said Andrew Faridani, president and CEO of the company.

Breezemaxeb's industry-based services now cover more than a dozen industries. They focus on Dental Marketing, Law firm Marketing, Trades Marketing, Mortgage Marketing, Real estate Marketing, Restaurant Marketing, Higher education Marketing, Pharmaceutical Marketing, Non-Profit Marketing, Vape Marketing, Cryptocurrency Marketing, Financial Marketing, Insurance Marketing, Cannabis Marketing, Freight, and Logistics Marketing among others.

Breezemaxeb's vision is a commitment to its 'client-first approach' as well as its priority to assist the general public in their search for the best and nearby essential and emergency services with a focus on accessibility and affordability. Its products vary from attracting traffic and generating leads for websites, mobile ad campaigns, mobile optimization and mobile conversions, brand promotions through video content, technical support for commerce and websites, and IT & network solutions.

Breezemaxweb's marketing and promotional services include Search Engine Optimization, Digital Advertising, Website Creation, and Tech Innovation. Breezemaxeb also helps the clients with Google advertising, social media advertising, creating and hosting a website, posting to the company's social media feeds, and improving its ranking on search engines. They have more than two dozen tech partners, including giants and social media platforms.

"We work tirelessly to hone our experience to give our clients the best services and products to help them grow their businesses. As the largest digital agency in Canada, we pride ourselves on providing employment opportunities to people from all walks of life," Andrew Faridani added.

Breezemaxweb was established in 2005 and registered in Canada in 2008. They have been serving a large number of client bases across Canada over the years.

