Let's Talk Interactive Founder Honored in 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards

Arthur F. Cooksey III has seen first-hand the challenges that rural communities face in accessing health care and mental health services, which drove him to found Let's Talk Interactive, an international telehealth technology company.

That commitment to helping people, and his leadership of the company, has made Cooksey an honoree in Charlotte's 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.

The awards, presented by the Charlotte Business Journal, recognize leaders who have a strong vision for their companies, have shown commitment to culture in the workplace and made significant contributions to the Charlotte community.

"Art Cooksey's commitment to accessible healthcare is the driving force behind the accomplishments of Let's Talk Interactive. This company is the first telemedicine innovator to approach worldwide service with a specific focus on affordable excellence. Mr. Cooksey is inspiring, innovative and gifted beyond measure. To know Art Cooksey is to share his passion and believe in his gifts as one of our nation's most admired CEOs," said Kathy Ireland, LTI Board Member and Chair-CEO of America's Number 15 and Most Valuable Woman-Owned Licensing Company, kathy ireland Worldwide.

"As a Charlotte native, I feel privileged to be nominated alongside such outstanding leaders in the community," Cooksey said. "I am especially proud of the work we do at Let's Talk Interactive to provide telehealth solutions for people who might not otherwise have access to the care they need. Looking ahead, I'm excited to expand our reach on a global scale, making healthcare accessible in the hardest to reach areas, and all of those in between."

Recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to telemedicine, Cooksey founded Let's Talk Interactive in 2001.

Let's Talk Interactive (LTI) is a client-centric technology company that empowers healthcare providers to deliver easy, fast and safe patient care. The company's innovative telemedicine solutions include a complete end-to-end virtual care platform that is secure and HIPAA compliant, in addition to kiosks, medical carts, provider networks and web and software development.

Its telehealth solutions provide medical and mental healthcare providers with video conferencing that connects them with patients anywhere with an internet connection. LTI has been hailed for its programs assisting rural-area first responders, veterans, and schoolchildren with access to counseling services.

Additionally, LTI recently launched IOFX, a 3D printing and additive manufacturing solution that enables organizations to innovate in-house, streamline processes, develop prototypes and expedite custom clinical solutions.

Cooksey's innovative approach to telemedicine has been recognized in the business community. Let's Talk Interactive ranked No. 9 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic region's fastest growing private companies, and the fastest-growing in North Carolina. In 2020, LTI was the recipient of the inaugural Zoom Video Communications Trailblazer Award. The same year, he was selected by the Charlotte Business Journal to receive its Healthcare Hero Award.

Nominations for the Most Admired CEO were open to the public from December 2021 to April 2022, with honorees selected by the Charlotte Business Journal editorial team. The Most Admired CEO Awards dinner will be held on Thursday, June 16, at The Westin Charlotte.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a client-centric technology company that empowers healthcare providers to deliver easy, fast and safe patient care. Anywhere in the world, 24/7. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

