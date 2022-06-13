ION Energy Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - ION Energy ION invites you to visit them at Booth #2739 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.
About ION Energy
ION Energy Limited is Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, having recently announced a significant discovery, with a sample assayed at 918 mg/L - the highest grade ever collected in Mongolia. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence awarded in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to be a disruptor in Asia's battery metals supply hub.
About PDAC
The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.
The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
ION Energy
4164324920
siloni@ionenergy.ca
ionenergy.ca
