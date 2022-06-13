Accepting Both Fiat and Cryptocurrencies on the Same Payment Terminal Is Now Possible in Canada

PandaPay's Smart Terminal with Dello App Integration is a Game-Changer for Merchants

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Dello, a Montreal fintech company with a mission to make crypto payments easier and more accessible to all, accelerates their goal by joining forces with PandaPay, a leading payment processing company. Dello's crypto payments app is now fully integrated to PandaPay's smart terminals. For the first time in Canada, merchants have an EMV-compliant payment device capable of accepting all major credit and debit cards, as well as different cryptocurrencies, within the same transaction flow.





In a recent study by VISA, nearly three quarters (73%) of small businesses (SMBs) surveyed said that new forms of payments are fundamental to their growth. Marc Sarrapuchiello, PandaPay's Chief of Product & Partnerships is thrilled with the idea of expanding its product offering into the cryptocurrency market. "Our dedicated advisors are committed to providing the over 7,000 merchants in our network the necessary tools to help their businesses grow. By enabling them to accept cryptocurrencies in a convenient and secure way, we remain true to our commitment."

Customers who choose Dello as the payment method on compatible terminals will have a selection of cryptocurrencies they can pay with. Dello converts the crypto to the local currency at the time of purchase, guaranteeing that merchants receive the exact amount they charged the customer. By doing so, Dello protects merchants from any loss they would incur if the price of the cryptocurrency were to fluctuate during the payment process.

"We are very excited to be working closely with PandaPay in our efforts to make crypto payments more mainstream," says Martin Lafleur, Dello's Chief Business Officer. "There are clear advantages to accepting crypto, which many merchants are unaware of, including lower transaction fees, protection from fraudulent chargebacks, and access to new demographic groups. The PandaPay team will not just get our product out to their network, they'll also help raise awareness about the benefits of crypto."

The number of consumers and businesses embracing digital currencies is on the rise. Cryptocurrency users almost tripled since the start of last year, going from 106 million to a currently estimated 300 million. Merchants who are on the fence risk losing customers to competitors who are willing to offer expanded payment options. The new partnership between Dello and PandaPay will enable merchants to securely join the crypto movement and attract new customers while meeting the changing needs of their current clientele.

About Dello

Dello is a Montreal-based Fintech company with a mission to make cryptocurrency payments easier and more accessible to all. By better informing consumers and offering highly convenient services to merchants, Dello is breaking the barriers to global crypto adoption. We're shaping the future one transaction at a time.

About PandaPay

PandaPay is a leading payment processing company established in 2014. From retail to e-commerce, the company offers a wide array of turnkey solutions helping businesses to better manage their electronic payments while reducing its associated costs. With offices in Canada and the United States, PandaPay serves over 7000 merchant locations processing a combined annual volume of over 3.5 billion dollars in bank-card transactions.

