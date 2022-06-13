Notice of Meeting and Meeting Agenda of Pace, the Suburban Bus Division of the RTA, Illinois Board of Directors - Open Session, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:30 A.M.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - June 13, 2022 - (

Pace Headquarters will be open to the public to attend this regular meeting of the Board of Directors.

All visitors will be screened for access to the board meeting. Your temperature will be taken, and you must complete a questionnaire.

The public is invited to watch the board meeting remotely by clicking on this link: www.pacebus.com/streaming.

If you wish to offer public comment on an agenda item, please submit your name, the agenda item(s) on which you wish to offer public comment, and your comment(s) to: publiccomment@pacebus.com no less than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Rules for public comment can be found here: www.pacebus.com/rules-public-comment-virtual-meetings.

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Minutes

Approval of the May 18, 2022, open session minutes.

3. Public Comment

4. Chairman's Report

Chairman Kwasneski's report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

5. Directors' Reports

The Directors' reports on Pace-related activities during the past month.

6. Executive Director's Report

The Executive Director's report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

7. Approval of Consent Agenda

*A. Ordinance amending the 2022 Operating and Capital Program Budget (Amendment #3).

*B. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to Paul Borg Construction Company for the demolition and remodeling of Pace administrative office building restrooms in an amount not to exceed $979,000.00.

*C. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to N/S Corporation for the replacement of two bus washes at South Division in an amount not to exceed $986,454.00.

*D. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to CDW Government LLC for Nutanix appliance hardware and software maintenance and support, and additional storage for three years in an amount not to exceed $659,080.97.

*Denotes Consent Agenda Items.

8. Items Removed from Consent Agenda

9. Action Items

A. Resolution honoring Director Roger C. Claar for his contributions to Pace as a member of the Board of Directors.



B. Ordinance accepting the Annual Financial Report, the Report on Federal Awards and the Reporting and Insights from 2021 Audit for Pace, the Suburban Bus Division of the RTA, for the year 2021, presented by the accounting firm of Baker Tilly US, LLP.

C. Ordinance authorizing a change order to Contract No. 231733 with ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­South Water Signs for the manufacture and installation of 29 vertical marker pylons for Pace's Dempster Pulse project.

D. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to 9280-0366 Quebec, Inc., dba Transit, for the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) pilot project in an amount not to exceed $352,000.00.

E. Ordinance authorizing Pace's Executive Director to permanently accept the 7-Day and 30-Day CTA/Pace Passes at the reduced rates established in the Chicago Transit Authority's 2022 budget, to execute the Third Amendment to the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra, and to allow Pace to continue to participate in the Metra Link-Up Pass Program, to be known as the Regional Connect Pass Program, under the new business rules and at the new fare rate, and to discontinue the Pace PlusBus Pass Program.

10. Issues/Discussions/Reports

A. Suburban Service and Regional ADA Budget Results - April 2022

B. Financial Statement for the Month Ending April 2022

11. Closed Session

A. Closed Session Minutes (Section 2-C-21)

12. Reconvene

A. Approval of March 16, 2022, closed session minutes.

B. Ordinance approving the public availability of closed session minutes as discussed in closed session.

C. Ordinance approving the destruction of verbatim records of closed sessions as discussed in closed session.

13. Adjournment

