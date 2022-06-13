The French Tech Mission Spotlights Equality & Sustainability at VivaTech 2022

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The French tech ecosystem's commitment to sustainability and equality will be a key focus at the upcoming 2022 VivaTech conference (June 15-18, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles), France's premier tech and start-up event. Two major initiatives will take center stage at the show, where The French Tech Mission will be exhibiting at Stand H60 and demonstrate the global leadership France is taking on important issues in the tech ecosystem.

Key Takeaways:

The top 20 hottest new startups in France addressing sustainability will be revealed on Wednesday, June 15

Clara Chappaz will be on site, highlighting the growth and success of the French Tech ecosystem in a main-stage panel session





About Clara Chappaz

Clara was nominated as Director of the French Tech Mission in November 2021. The French Tech Mission is the French administration in charge of supporting the growth of the French startup ecosystem and is part of the Ministry of Economy & Finance.

During her term, she will aim to scale the French Tech Mission by focusing on supporting the next phase of growth of French Tech’s scale-ups; fostering diversity throughout the ecosystem; and expanding the ecosystem for deep-tech startups.

Prior to joining the French Tech Mission, Clara held various management positions in the startup ecosystem all around the world. From 2019 to 2021, she was the Chief Business Officer of Vestiaire Collective, the French unicorn peer-to-peer marketplace for premium and luxury pre-owned fashion. Before that, she led the international expansion of Lyst, the LVMH-backed fashion search engine based out of London, and worked as Director of Zalora, the first fashion e-commerce platform in South-East Asia, in Bangkok and in Singapore.

While pursuing her MBA at Harvard Business School from 2016 to 2018, Clara launched her own venture, Lullaby, a pre-owned marketplace for baby products, and experienced strategy consulting at BCG in New York City. She also holds an MCs in Business Administration & Management from ESSEC Business School, in Paris.

La French Tech is France’s start-up movement, powered by its ecosystem and bolstered by its government. They bring together these two radically different worlds bound by a single mission: make France a great home for global mission-driven tech champions but not at the price of inclusion, gender equality and the planet.

At the grassroots level, La French Tech is brought alive by its 26 unicorns, 20,000 start-ups and its growing network of 121 entrepreneurial communities around the globe. They strive to promote a culture of giving back and openness, while propelling the French start-up scene forward both locally and internationally.

To know more about this initiative: https://lafrenchtech.com/en/

