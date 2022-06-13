Plant&Co(TM) Provides Strategic Update on Yamchops - Accelerating QSR and Food Service Offering

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. VEGN VGP VGANF ("PLANT&CO" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that Yamchops, its Plant-Based Butcher and Market Place Brand, is now available in multiple plant-based and non plant-based restaurants in Ontario.

"As we continue to work with our brands, we are accelerating sales by improving our menu and expanding distribution. I am pleased to give shareholders an update on our recent work with our Yamchops brand," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "Through organic growth initiatives, we have worked the Yamchops brand through a revised offering that spans both the QSR and Food Service side of the business. Our execution of those efforts is now paying dividends in new food service contracts and new direct to consumer engagements."



Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Menu

Working along side Alex Rechichi (Chairman of the Board) we have developed a new quick-service restaurant menu that incorporates a fresh perspective on the eating habits of todays consumer. From Jackfruit Carnita Tacos to Chef Inspired Bowls, to freshly prepared Mediterranean and General TSO wraps, these new menu offerings are just a few of the new creations we now offer at Yamchops.

Food Service

We are pleased to announce that with the execution of a revised food service strategy and business model, distribution has already been expanded with products in grocery and restaurants across the GTA. We have launched multiple products successful into family restaurants in Georgetown, to 'pub-style' restaurants in both Mississauga and Burlington. At these restaurant establishments you can enjoy items such as our Chicken Cutlets, Szechuan Beef, and Crab-less Crabcakes (to name just a few) infused with chef-inspired dishes and entrée's the whole family can enjoy.



These food service contracts represent both plant-based as well as non plant-based restaurants. All have implemented dishes featuring Yamchops products for its customers to experience new center-of-plate menu options during their culinary experience. This service offering demonstrates how Plant&Co can drive revenue in both plant-based and non plant-based restaurants and establishments.

"We are continually improving operations which are driving results. When we expanded the Yamchops Market Place brand to Grocery Markets such as Nature's Emporium, Sobeys, Lettuce Love, Mad Radish and many more, we worked on expanding our food service offering into being served center-of-plate in restaurants across the city. We have now achieved the first phase of that goal with food service contracts spanning multiple restaurants and locations. We look forward to continually expand both the Market Place offering and Food Service offerings of Yamchops to stand alone and chain accounts across Ontario as we excel our food service strategy throughout the year," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co Brands.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Cutlet, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers.

Plant-based Food Market by Type

The Plant Based Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022-2029 to reach $95.52 billion by 2029. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing intolerance for animal protein amongst consumers, the growing vegan population, and the rising number of venture investments in plant-based food companies. In addition, the increasing number of research & development and new product launches by plant and protein alternative manufacturers and emerging economies, such as Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. VEGN VGP VGANF is a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of plant-based food products through its brand portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops 'a plant-based butcher', LumberHeads Food Co., and Heal Wellness. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com, www.YamChops.com, www.LumberHeads.com, www.HealWellness.ca and www.PlantandCo.com.





About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About LumberHeads Food Co.

LumberHeads was started as a response to a lack of plant-based snack options available to family and friends that struggled with dietary restrictions. Over the past 10 years, LumberHeads Kettle Corn has been continuously improved based on strong connections and feedback from our community - where the spirit of "together as one" comes alive! At LumberHeads, we are working to bring you quality foods that offer healthy alternatives with a focus on simple quality ingredients. The connection with our customers is what drives us! We hope you'll find our love of food delivers a little something special!

About Heal Wellness.

Heal was created out of passion, with the mission to provide fresh and healthy, quick serve plant-based wellness food that includes smoothie bowls, smoothies, curated plant-based salads and superseed grain bowls, sandwiches, and many other menu options. Every superfood ingredient in our menu is carefully selected with intention & purpose, to help energize your body to take on the day!

