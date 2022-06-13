Newswire Helps Companies in the Pharmaceutical Industry Earn Media Mentions in Top-Tier Publications

NEW YORK - June 13, 2022 - (

)

From 2021 to 2022, the global pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $1454.66 billion to $1587.05 billion.

As the industry evolves and the competitive landscape intensifies, pharmaceutical companies must find new and innovative ways to stand out and capture their piece of market share.

Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, works with pharmaceutical companies to turn their owned media into earned media through its Media Advantage Plan (MAP).

Clients that are part of this comprehensive program have direct access to Newswire's robust SaaS platform, its enriched distribution network and its team of experts to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

"Press releases are an often overlooked marketing tool that helps companies set themselves apart from their competitors," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Our clients harness the power of press release distribution to stand out in crowded marketplaces and build strong foundations for continued success."

For clients in the pharmaceutical industry, in particular, Newswire has facilitated earned media mentions in top-tier publications such as Benzinga, Future Healthcare Today, MSN, Pharma's Almanac, Yahoo! Finance and more.

These earned media mentions put Newswire's clients in the spotlight, which in turn builds brand awareness, attracts website visitors, improves SEO performance, increases sales and more.



In addition to these positive outcomes, consistent and strategic press release distribution can help companies:

Stand out in a crowded marketplace and secure a piece of market share.

Create a positive perception of a brand with its target audience.

Control the narrative of a brand's story.

Cast a wider net and reach relevant media outlets with strategic targeting.

Position a brand as an industry thought leader.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping brands craft newsworthy content, deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.



About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that provides press release distribution, media database and media monitoring technology that powers the media advantage: greater brand awareness, online visibility, SEO recognition, site traffic and increased sales by providing self-serve or full-service technology that automates press release distribution, media outreach, and monitoring that drives SEO recognition leading to more sales. Through its disruptive technology platform, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses all over the world.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com or check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: