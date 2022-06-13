Steppe Gold Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2725 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Steppe Gold Ltd. STGO invites you to visit them at Booth #2725 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Asia’s newest gold & silver producer, having started production in 2020. They are currently focused on expanding and doubling their production profile to ~100K oz AU equivalent per annum, at Steppe Gold's 100%-owned flagship asset, the ATO Gold Mine.2022 was kicked-off with a robust foundation of paid-for inventory, healthy cashflow & recently discovered highgrade zinc deposits. The Steppe Gold team looks forward to sharing more of its action-packed expansion story in the coming year.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

