KeyCity Capital Announces 583-Unit Real Estate Acquisition Under Exciting New Equity Fund

KeyCity Capital College Station Acquisition
KeyCity Capital College Station Acquisition
KeyCity Capital has announced that they have acquired the College Station Portfolio. The portfolio includes 583 units at three (3) separate multi-family properties located throughout College Station, Texas. The acquisition is the first under KeyCity Capital's recently launched fund.
"This portfolio was a perfect match for the strategy of our newest fund offering," says Tie Lasater, Chief Executive Officer of KeyCity Capital. "The College Station portfolio checked all of the boxes of our extensive due diligence process and represents a tremendous opportunity for low-risk, high-yield return for our investors."
The newly launched fund is designed to leverage the acquisition and management of primarily B-class value-add multifamily and residential rental properties, as well as strategic properties in strong growth markets. Investors in the fund can maximize liquidity with monthly distributions and equity returns in a tax-advantaged fund structure, leveraging KeyCity Capital's proven affordable residential real estate equity.
The latest fund is currently open to accredited investors only. For more information, visit www.keycitycapital.com.
About KeyCity Capital
KeyCity Capital is a world-class private equity and wealth acceleration firm. The firm serves accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals with comprehensive wealth strategies and attractive investments in the private investment industry. Through using proprietary tools, we develop a custom wealth approach that blends investment diversification with personalized tax, income, and savings plans. For more information, visit the KeyCity Capital website at www.keycitycapital.com.
_______________________
KeyCity Capital, LLC
1209 S White Chapel Blvd
Suite 180
Southlake, TX 76092
Tie Lasater
CEO
Phone: 817.912.1569
Email: info@keycitycapital.com
www.keycitycapital.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.