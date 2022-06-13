Ardent Honored With Small Business Award From DHS

Ardent Management Consulting, Inc. (Ardent), a trusted provider of digital transformation, data science and analytics, and location intelligence, has received the prestigious Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Award from the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) and the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO). The award recognizes Ardent's distinguished performance and technology innovation in support of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration's important mission. DHS established the Annual Small Business and Small Business Advocate Awards Program to recognize strong, innovative business partners in advancing the Department's mission.
"We are honored to receive this award for exemplary performance. Since our inception, Ardent has driven to consistently provide excellence, and help our federal partners accelerate innovation. We look forward to continued collaboration with DHS across the enterprise to help solve the most difficult technical challenges to advance the mission," said Brandon LaBonte, Ardent's CEO.
A notification of this award is posted on www.sam.gov and additional information about the award can be found on the DHS website here.
About Ardent
A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by SRI Quality System Registrar. For more information, visit www.ardentmc.com or reach out to Emily Morgan (emily.morgan@ardentmc.com).
