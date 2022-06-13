Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Aranjin Resources Ltd ARJN invites you to visit them at Booth #2739 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd

Aranjin Resources is well on its way to developing a strong copper exploration portfolio in Mongolia, a land of immense mineral wealth, neighbouring the world’s largest electric vehicle consumer, primary battery manufacturer, and leader in copper smelting. Aranjin’s assets include the highly prospective Sharga Copper Project in the Gobi Altai region of Mongolia, located strategically near the Chinese border.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Aranjin Resources Ltd

Siloni Waraich

4164324920

contact@aranjinresources.com

https://aranjinresources.com/