Aurwest Announces Drill Results from Paradise Lake of up to 7.7 g/t Gold, Central Newfoundland

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Aurwest Resources Corporation AWR ("Aurwest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the analytical results for the remaining eight drill holes (see Table-1 below) from the 11-hole exploration drilling program at the Paradise Lake Project, central Newfoundland. The eleven-hole drilling program was completed to test a 4.5km target consisting of surface mineralization (ranging from 0.05 to 144.7g/t gold) associated with a strong chargeability signature within the Cape Ray Valentine Lake corridor.

Highlights include:

PL-22-07 intersected 3.57g/t over a core interval of 1.1m including 7.75 g/t Au over 0.5 meters and separate interval of 5.99 g/t Au over a core interval of 0.5m

Phase II drill program is underway testing additional priority targets on the west side of Twin Ponds

Mr. Colin Christensen stated, "The Phase I drilling intersected a broad range of low, but significant gold concentrations hosted in altered syenite within the Cape Ray Valentine Lake ("CRVL") corridor. The structural setting, host rock and range of gold values are similar to that what would be expected in a lower grade "Intrusion Related" style gold mineralization similar to the Valentine Lake gold deposit located to the southwest within the CRVL. Compilation of the Phase I drilling results suggest that the mineralization is hosted in a shallow, westerly dipping mineralized structure. The Phase II program now in progress, is testing this interpretation to determine the lateral and down-dip extensions of these mineralized intervals."

The Phase I diamond drilling program consisted of 11 holes (PL-22-01 through PL-22-11) totaling 2,746m to test a broad range (0.05g/t to 144.7g/t gold) of gold concentrations in outcrop/subcrop/float hosted in quartz veined/stockwork/breccia exhibiting a quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite mineral association hosted in altered syenite intrusive along the Cape Ray Valentine Lake corridor (See March 14, 2022, news release).

Compilation of the analytical and geotechnical results for the Phase I drilling in conjunction with the geophysical signatures (chargeability/resistivity) is underway to determine the control and if possible the trend of the mineralized system.

Exploration Model:

The Paradise Lake-Stony Caldera properties are considered to have potential to host "Orogenic" and "Intrusive Related" styles of gold mineralization. The Cape-Ray-Valentine Lake ("CRVL") structural zone and subsidiary structures hosts several gold deposits including Valentine Lake, Cape Ray, Moosehead, and Queensway. Post Botwood intrusive activity (granodiorite/syenite) occurred in the vicinity of Twin Ponds-Paradise Lake indicating potential for an Intrusion Related style gold mineralization.

Table 1: Phase I mineralized interval.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7275/127396_eeab06f5c49f1837_0001full.jpg

Notes: The cut-off selected for determining the weighted average for the mineralized intervals was 0.1g/t gold. No limitation placed on the sample interval. Gold grades are rounded. Intervals reported in table are core intervals and do not represent true width.

2022 Drilling Results:

The mineralized intervals exhibit a pyrite-arsenopyrite mineral association with higher gold values typically associated with higher arsenic concentrations. The mineralized intervals typically exhibit envelopes up to several meters wide of gold values ranging from 10 to 90 parts per billion.

Phase II Drilling Program:

The Phase II diamond drill program is underway. Two drill holes have been completed. Logging and sampling of these drill cores are in progress. The initial part of this program consists of five drill holes totaling approximately 1,500m.

Analytical Procedures:

Sample preparation and analytical work is being completed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Inc. ("BV") located in Vancouver B.C. BV has an ISO/IEC 17025 certification. Sample preparation followed BV's code PRP70-1kg. Gold and 36 trace elements concentrations will be determined using BV's code AQ202, ICP-ES/MS on a 30g sample. Aurwest's QA/QC protocol includes geotechnical measurements, photographs, detailed geological logging and insertion of Standard Reference Material and blanks in the sample streams.

Qualified Person:

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., is the Company's independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release

On Behalf Of Aurwest resources Corporation

"Colin Christensen"

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake and Stony Caldera projects covering a 47,800-hectare (478 sq kms) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 28,294-hectare Stellar/Stars porphyry copper project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

