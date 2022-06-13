BTSE Crypto Exchange Launches First Ever USDD Perpetual Futures

Futures trading on BTSE carries low trading fees, while collateral and settlement can be in a combination of crypto and fiat assets.

The exchange currently has more than US$1.5 billion in daily trading volume for BTC and ETH futures.

BTSE offers a variety of educational resources and a testnet for users to learn about futures trading and formulate strategies.

USDD is the world's first overcollateralized decentralized stablecoin.

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - BTSE is the first crypto exchange to offer perpetual futures trading for US Decentralized Dollar (USDD), the world's newest stablecoin.





BTSE consistently ranks among the top exchanges in terms of open interest — the number of futures contracts held in active positions.

Perpetual futures have several use cases. They can introduce hedging and risk management into a portfolio, improving its resilience during moments of high volatility in market conditions. They also provide short exposure by allowing traders to bet against an asset's performance, enabling the possibility to reap profits during a downturn.

Additionally, futures give traders a way to enter leveraged positions (also called margin trading), which is the practice of using borrowed capital to potentially increase returns.

Unlike traditional futures, perpetual futures don't expire. They now account for 66% of open interest and 93% of trading volume in the crypto space.

Support for Advanced and Novice Traders

BTSE's offerings in its Futures feature, including perpetual futures for USDD, may appeal more to experienced traders.

For less advanced users, BTSE provides a collection of resources and learning materials - the BTSE Testnet, tutorials, and a support center - to introduce the mechanics behind futures, so that users can understand the risks and rewards involved in BTSE's Futures products. Together, these references give traders a way to backtest strategies and formulate plans to profit from market volatility.

By adding USDD to its supported currencies, BTSE is building upon its vision to convert consumers of traditional finance into users of decentralized finance.

"BTSE continues to evolve to serve every type of user. By including USDD perpetuals into our futures offerings, while providing a repository of educational content to demonstrate how futures trading and other types of investments can be part of a balanced portfolio, we are adding ways for long-term crypto investors to create new trading strategies that meet their own needs," said Henry Liu, Chief Executive Officer of BTSE.

Low Trading Fees, Multi-Asset Collateral and Settlement

BTSE is consistently a leader in derivatives trading, according to CoinGecko. More than US$1.5 billion in daily transaction volume on BTC and ETH futures is generated on the exchange.

BTSE has low trading fees and gives users the flexibility to settle futures with their choice of supported crypto or fiat currencies, such as BTC, USDT, or US dollars. This arrangement's key advantage is the convenience it provides for traders to settle in the currency of their choice, especially in times of profitability during the closeout of a position.

Traders can also use a mix of fiat and crypto currencies as margin collateral on BTSE. This means users can mobilize their dormant assets to potentially earn higher profits, while eliminating the need to convert those assets before providing collateral.

World's Newest Stablecoin

USDD is an algorithmic stablecoin on the TRON, BNB Chain, and Ethereum networks. It entered circulation on May 5, 2022. USDD is the youngest stablecoin in existence. It is pegged at roughly 1:1 to the US dollar.

Stablecoins have become essential to crypto trading, with USDT (Tether) and USDC (USD Coin) currently holding the third and fourth highest market capitalizations among all cryptocurrencies. USDD now has a circulating supply of 700 million. It is the first ever overcollateralized decentralized stablecoin.

To find out more about BTSE's USDD perpetual futures and resources to support futures trading, visit the exchange's official website at www.btse.com/en/home.

