Context Labs Announces Platform Partnerships to Accelerate Global Energy Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - June 13, 2022 - (

)

Context Labs, an enterprise data fabric climate technology company in Cambridge, MA, and Amsterdam, announced today a platform partnership with Encino Environmental Services, LLC and including Satlantis, LLC, further building a technology ecosystem to measure emissions with high precision, bringing greater urgency and rigor to combatting climate change.

The new partnership provides Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™) platform integration to incorporate emissions performance testing and monitoring from Encino's ground and mid-air-based continuous monitoring technology, together with Satlantis-developed microsatellite-based sensor data, to accurately quantify emissions. This partnership will guide and influence energy industry decisions for lower risk and greater impact. Williams, one of the nation's largest operators of energy infrastructure, has partnered with Context Labs to support the gathering, marketing and transporting of responsibly sourced gas from well head to end-user.

Context Labs' recently-launched Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™), a service layer based on its Immutably™ data fabric platform, which provides a full end-to-end solution to achieve market-leading climate commitments. DaaSTM deploys machine learning and AI to blend and contextualize massive repositories of disparate data regardless of its source, scale, or syntax, and then cryptographically secures its verified context onto a blockchain ledger. The result renders reliable and actionable Asset Grade Data (AGD), AI-driven analytics, and quantified and trusted ESG signal.

CEO Dan Harple commented, "Context Labs aims to solve one of the world's major challenges, accelerating the energy transition to carbon neutrality. Our DaaS™ platform, powered by our Immutably™ enterprise data fabric, provides an open and inclusive substrate for all forms of data. Leading firms such as Encino and Satlantis provide leading-edge real-time climate data and are highly suitable to help us meet these challenges. We are delighted to welcome both firms to the platform and look forward to contextualizing their leading-edge sensor and monitoring technologies, to provide fuller, more granular trusted insights and climate impact."

"The challenges of providing value adding emissions data and environmental regulatory compliance solutions today requires integration with platforms that leverage machine learning, AI, and blockchain, to augment and support customers," added Scott McCurdy, CEO of Encino and board member of Satlantis, LLC. "We are thrilled to partner with Context Labs for these capabilities, enabling us to enhance deeper analytic insights, auditability and transparency in data, as well as with Satlantis for microsatellite-enabled emissions identification."

"Williams is focused on providing the critical infrastructure to support a clean energy future," said Chad Zamarin, senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams. "Through the deployment of leading-edge technology from Context Labs across our gas infrastructure network, we will provide credible transparency regarding emissions and connect the cleanest energy sources, through the most efficient infrastructure paths, thereby delivering lower carbon energy to critical demand centers in the United States and overseas via LNG exports."

With these new Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric Platform Partners, Context Labs is building a best-in-class climate technology ecosystem with guidance from BP Energy Partners, LLC and their proven record of success in the energy field. The firm serves as a critical source of industry-related knowledge and counsel, opening doors to other standard-setting companies and organizations with aligned missions and values.

"Advancing the energy transition for a lower carbon future is core to our investment strategy," said Nathan Brawn, managing director of BP Energy Partners, a strategic investor in Context Labs and Encino. "Partnering with climate technology companies with shared goals is a force multiplier, where we accomplish more together." He continued, "Context Labs' world-class data fabric technology platform, Encino's industry-leading emissions detection and Satlantis' groundbreaking microsatellite systems form a powerful partnership that we are privileged to participate in."

About Context Labs

Context Labs provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data's supply chain of use, and a requirement for trusted insights. It is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data to provide insights and solutions through Asset Grade Analytics, in turn informing markets. Context Labs' mission is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data, using its Immutably™ Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies, for context-driven insights. The company was formed out of MIT research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet, in prior companies. Contact: press@contextlabs.com | www.contextlabs.com | @contextlabsbv

About Encino Environmental Services

Formed in 2010 and based in Houston, Encino Environmental Services, is an emissions performance testing and monitoring firm that specializes in combustion analysis, leak detection and repair, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and advanced environmental data platforms for the measurement and minimization of emissions to support regulatory compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") strategies and objectives. The Company has several satellite offices in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana and a northern U.S. operations headquarters in Casper, Wyoming.

Additional information can be found at www.encinoenviron.com.

About Satlantis, LLC

Satlantis, LLC is the Gainesville spin-off from the University of Florida where Encino Environmental Holdings LLC (the holding company of Encino Environmental Services) has recently invested. Satlantis is a satellite technology leader in developing very high-resolution Earth Observation optical and infrared cameras and microsatellites; built upon an expertise in the areas of Astrophysics, Space Engineering, and Radiometric Spectroscopy. More information can be found at www.satlantis.com.

About BP Energy Partners

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented investment firm. Since inception, BPEP has made investments in companies that provide practical solutions focused on decarbonization and environmental sustainability. BPEP is actively investing in new opportunities that accelerate energy transition and decarbonization efforts within the energy sector and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors including utilities, manufacturing, chemicals, metals & mining, materials, agriculture, transportation, and recycling. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

About Williams

Williams WMB is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: