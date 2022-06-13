Bowmore ARC-52; Ingenuity Defined

Past meets present as Aston Martin designed, futuristic vessel unites with one of the oldest Bowmore whiskies

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Crafted with consideration over decades, Bowmore® has an inherent appreciation for how each moment comes to bear on the character of the whisky and how times past have shaped today. Rooted in intentionality, we make our whiskies this way on purpose, shaping every drop, adding depth and distinction of flavour to shape our multi-dimensional single malt.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Bowmore ARC-52 is the story of groundbreaking Aston Martin design bringing to life a striking decanter, unlike anything ever seen before, containing one of our oldest Bowmore whiskies ever released.

Matured for a remarkable 52 years in a marriage of two cask styles, married in two exact parts - 50% from an American Oak Hogshead and 50% from a European Oak Butt. This single malt promises unquestionable complexity but is perfectly balanced by bringing together these individual styles in equal parts.

Just 100 decanters of ARC-52 will be available in key global markets. Bowmore ARC-52 is set to hit shelves in Canada in late summer 2022 in very limited quantities.





Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT BOWMORE® For over 240 years, the Bowmore Distillery has been capturing the essence of Islay from the shores of its remote island home. Shaped by centuries of skill and tradition, Bowmore's single malt harnesses the power of this time in every single drop, defined by the past and savoured in the present. Time is defining at Bowmore® and we tirelessly harness the power of time to shape our whiskies. Our distillery's adherence to traditional production methods helps to shape the character of our fruity and smoky single malts. Today, we are amongst one of a few distilleries which still produces its own floor malted barley, hand-turned by a traditional wooden malt shovel and hand drawn machinery. Water for the whiskies is specially drawn from the Laggan River, with its rich peaty overtones - the same Islay peat that fires the malt-drying kiln. Bowmore® Distillery's proximity to the sea is also vital in determining the final character of its spirit and gives a hint of sea air to the character. The legendary Bowmore® No. 1 Vaults is where most of the whiskies spend their long lives resting quietly in the cool, dark, damp cellars below sea level, oblivious to the waves thrashing the vault's sea-facing wall. Matured in oak casks, previously used for bourbon, sherry, or claret, over time developing rich and mellow flavours until the expertise of our whisky makers deems them ready for bottling. It is this combination of peat, barley, sea breeze, water, wood, people, and tradition that makes Bowmore the exceptional single malt it is today. Time is marked on each and every bottle of Bowmore, proudly and boldly as a marker of where and when each one's journey began. This is our story of time. This is Bowmore; the Art of Time since 1779. www.bowmore.com.



ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek®, Basil Hayden's® and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.



© 2022 Beam Suntory, Inc., Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1600, Chicago, IL 60654



ABOUT ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA Aston Martin Lagonda is a luxury automotive group focused on the creation of exclusive cars and SUVs. The iconic Aston Martin brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship and timeless design to produce models including the Vantage, DB11, DBS Superleggera and the new SUV, DBX. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in 51 countries around the world. Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown. www.astonmartin.com.

Contacts:

Meredith Nebel

416-669-1964

Meredith@praxispr.ca

Natalie Banaszak

416-892-9607

Natalie@praxispr.ca

Source: Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whisky

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127438