Impact Entrepreneur Sahra-Josephine Hjorth Introduced President Obama at Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Sahra-Josephine Hjorth and President Obama
Philip Davali\/Ritzau Scanpix
CanopyLAB and the Obama Foundation have shared that when President Obama took the stage at The Copenhagen Democracy Summit in Denmark Friday, he was introduced by Obama Foundation Leader and social Impact entrepreneur Sahra-Josephine Hjorth.
In her introduction, Sahra-Josephine Hjorth spoke about her work as a social impact entrepreneur innovating at the intersection of technology and education with more than 120 NGOs. Sahra-Josephine Hjorth raised her voice to deliver a clear message to the influential audience about the future of democracy and the role of technology:
"I stand before you to appeal to you with a sense of urgency: While the increasing use of smartphones and social media first came with a whisper of a new era of democratic participation, fake news and misinformation dominate the digital landscape and result in the erosion of the fabric of truth and polarization. The young people on our learning platforms are concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the lack of advancement on climate change. We expect technology giants to enter a new era where digital ethics and transparency are a baseline, not an extravagance".
After welcoming President Obama to the stage, President Obama delivered remarks about strengthening democracy in the digital age, and finally, President Obama was joined by Obama Foundation Leaders Federica Vinci from Italy, Tudor Iulian Bradatan from Romania and Selvije Mustafi from North Macedonia to discuss challenges to democracy and the promise of the next generation of leaders.
About Sahra-Josephine Hjorth
Sahra-Josephine Hjorth is a 2022 Obama Foundation Leader from Europe. She is the co-founder and CEO of CanopyLAB, a Danish EdTech company founded in 2015. CanopyLAB's goal is to radically improve how people learn online. Today, the LAB connects nearly one million youth with more than 120 NGOs to provide thought-provoking content and skills-based training—focusing on sexual and reproductive rights, climate action, democracy, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.