CopAur Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at Williams Copper-Gold Project GIC Porphyry Target

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. CPAU COPAF ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling at its Williams Copper-Gold Project located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia. Drilling is currently underway at the GIC copper-gold (±molybdenum) porphyry target located 3 km to the north of the T-Bill gold zone the Company tested with 7 holes totaling 3,150 metres during 2021.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO, commented, "We are happy to announce we have commenced drilling on our 2022 Williams Copper-Gold Project. The drill program designed to test a series of new copper-gold (±molybdenum) geochemical anomalies that display characteristic and magnetic IP/resistivity geophysical signatures that we believe point to a potential buried porphyry system. Come see us at the Metals Group booth at the PDAC booth 2709."

As recently announced, CopAur plans to complete up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling testing priority drill targets at the GIC copper-gold (±molybdenum) porphyry target, a 4 km x 0.8 km copper-gold geochemical and IP/resistivity anomaly. The drilling targets distinct copper, copper-gold, and copper-gold-molybdenum surface geochemical anomalies that display magnetic, resistive, and moderate chargeability signatures with the potential to represent a buried porphyry system.

Current drilling at GIC has encountered encouraging visual signs including broad zones of intense texturally destructive silicification (quartz-sericite-pyrite), and associated domanial potassic alteration, of felspar porphyry and intermediate volcanic rocks, including disseminated and fine fracture and vein-controlled pyrite, in addition to local chalcopyrite, and molybdenite (Image 1). This style of alteration is distinct from ubiquitous propylitic alteration of host volcanic rocks and is interpreted to suggest vectoring towards a potential porphyry source.





Image 1: Evidence of texturally destructive silicification and potassic alteration at GIC target

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/127425_d59b869e14608bcc_001full.jpg

Limited historical drilling of 5 holes totaling 881 metres during the 2006 exploration campaign at the GIC zone targeted chargeability high anomalies interpreted as part of a phyllic-pyritic halo related to a potential buried porphyry system. This drilling intersected broad zones of phyllic alteration, and patchy potassic zones returning anomalous copper mineralization within the chargeability high anomaly. However, peak copper-gold (±molybdenum) geochemical anomalies associated with magnetic and resistive anomalies flanking the high changeability remain untested and are the target of the 2022 drilling.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO, further noted, "We are also pleased to announce that Frank Lagiglia has joined the advisory board. I have worked with Frank for almost 2 decades and he has been a trusted employee and effective capital markets advisor. I am pleased to have him on board."

Williams Copper-Gold Project, British Columbia

The Williams Copper-Gold Project is located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia. The property is situated halfway between the Red Chris and Kemess North mines, and on trend with the approximately 3-million-ounce Lawyers Gold-silver deposit1,2. Williams hosts two target areas: The T-Bill area, which is prospective for mesothermal style gold mineralization, the GIC porphyry prospect which is a porphyry copper-gold target (Figure 1).

During 2021 CopAur drilled 7 diamond drill holes totaling 3,150 metres targeting the T-Bill gold zone that included bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization including 41.57 metres of 1.38 g/t gold with 0.70 metres of 22.00 g/t gold in drill hole WM21-07 (Figure 3). Surface exploration targeting T-Bill and GIC included 158 rock and 654 soil geochemical samples, 25 line-km of IP/resistivity geophysical surveys covering the GIC porphyry copper-gold targets and its eastern extension, and a 718 line-km property-wide airborne VTEM geophysical survey.





Figure 1. Williams Copper-Gold Project GIC and T-Bill Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/127425_d59b869e14608bcc_002full.jpg

1Minerals resource or reserves of advanced projects are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization potential of CopAur Properties.

2Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lawyers Gold-Silver Property, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, ated June 28, 2021, with an effective date of May 11, 2021, and prepared by William Stone, Yungang Wu, Jarita Barry, Eugene Puritch, Brian Ray, Frank Wright, and Mary Mioska, and filed under Benchmark Metals Inc.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

For more information, please contact:

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: +1 (604) 773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

